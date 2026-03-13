Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Nahda Capital Partners registers first private equity fund in ADGM

March 13, 2026 | 10:44
(0) user say
The investment firm submitted documentation to Abu Dhabi Global Market authorities for its inaugural fund targeting regional opportunities.

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nahda Capital Partners, a newly established private equity platform headquartered in ADGM, has filed for the registration of its inaugural private equity fund this week as it prepares to launch investment activities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

"Nahda" in Arabic refers to a renaissance a renewal and resurgence. The firm chose the name to reflect its long-term mission of building enduring partnerships and contributing to the development of the region's real economy, with a particular focus on supporting local founders, families and institutions.

Nahda Capital Partners is led by Iñigo de Luna, Founder and Managing Partner, and is building a control-oriented mid-market private equity strategy focused primarily on the UAE, Saudi Arabia and wider GCC. The firm will target resilient founder-led and family-owned businesses benefiting from structural regional growth and increasing institutionalisation, particularly companies undergoing generational transition or seeking institutional capital and operational support to accelerate their next phase of expansion across the GCC.

The founding partners bring significant international experience across private equity and investment banking, with a historical track record generating approximately 36% gross IRR across multiple economic cycles.

Key highlights of the strategy include a majority-investment approach in partnership with founders and family shareholders, and an operational value-creation model focused on professionalisation, operational improvement, governance strengthening, and selective buy-and-build expansion.

Nahda expects to focus on sectors including food production and distribution, healthcare, education, and industrial technology. The firm's investment approach is guided by principles aligned with Sharia-compliant investing, including a focus on real-economy assets, prudent use of leverage, and disciplined governance.

"Nahda Capital Partners was established to partner with high-quality mid-market businesses across the GCC that can benefit from long-term capital and hands-on operational support," said Iñigo de Luna. "These are difficult days and the priority is safety and de-escalation. At the same time, we view this as a severe but temporary shock rather than a change in the long-term trajectory of the UAE and the region. Our conviction has not changed: the GCC is structurally strengthening as a place to build businesses and allocate long-term capital."

Subject to regulatory approval, the firm expects to commence fundraising in the coming weeks, targeting approximately $300 million for its inaugural fund to be managed from ADGM.

About Nahda Capital Partners:
Nahda Capital Partners is an Abu Dhabi-based private equity platform headquartered in ADGM, focused on control investments in mid-market businesses across the GCC. The firm partners with founders and family shareholders to support generational transition, professionalisation and regional expansion through hands-on operational value creation. Nahda targets resilient, real-economy sectors including food production and distribution, healthcare, education and industrial technology. The firm's approach emphasises disciplined governance and investment principles aligned with Sharia-compliant investing. Subject to regulatory approval, Nahda is preparing to launch its inaugural fund from ADGM.

By PR Newswire

Nahda Capital Partners

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Nahda Capital Partners Private equity fund Investment firm

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Roborock becomes world's top robot vacuum brand, IDC says

Roborock becomes world's top robot vacuum brand, IDC says

Malaysia Airlines launches Pilot Parker hospitality campaign

Malaysia Airlines launches Pilot Parker hospitality campaign

MetaOptics ships metalens testing equipment to Taiwan partner

MetaOptics ships metalens testing equipment to Taiwan partner

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam Airlines intensifies European market promotion

Vietnam Airlines intensifies European market promotion

Roborock becomes world's top robot vacuum brand, IDC says

Roborock becomes world's top robot vacuum brand, IDC says

Malaysia Airlines launches Pilot Parker hospitality campaign

Malaysia Airlines launches Pilot Parker hospitality campaign

MetaOptics ships metalens testing equipment to Taiwan partner

MetaOptics ships metalens testing equipment to Taiwan partner

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020