Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Tineco spotlights smarter cleaning solutions as allergy season peaks

May 20, 2026 | 10:00
(0) user say
Tineco highlighted its smart floor care lineup to help American homes tackle dust, pollen and pet hair with less effort, addressing rising allergy season challenges across the country.

SEATTLE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring may bring longer days and warmer weather, but it also marks the return of allergy season, open windows, muddy footprints, pet shedding, and the layer of dust that somehow appears overnight. As pollen counts rise across the country, many Americans are discovering that allergy season doesn't stop at the front door.

To help households stay ahead of seasonal buildup, Tineco is spotlighting a lineup of intelligent cleaning solutions designed to simplify everyday floor care while helping reduce dust, dirt, pet hair, and allergy-triggering debris throughout the home.

Built for modern living, Tineco's smart cleaning technology combines efficiency, convenience, and powerful performance to help families maintain cleaner, fresher spaces during one of the messiest times of year.

Leading the lineup is the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Steam, a smart floor washer designed to simplify hard floor cleaning with high-temperature steam technology that refreshes surfaces while helping remove stubborn dirt, dust, and seasonal debris without relying on harsh chemicals. Ideal for busy households managing heavy foot traffic, pets, and children constantly moving in and out, the S9 Artist Steam helps homeowners tackle the realities of spring cleaning with fewer steps and less hassle.

As allergy season intensifies, carpets also become one of the biggest culprits for trapping pollen, pet hair, dust, and other irritants deep within carpet fibres. The Carpet One Cruiser is designed to provide powerful deep carpet cleaning that lifts embedded debris while helping refresh high-traffic areas and accelerate drying time, leaving carpets cleaner, fresher, and ready for everyday living.

For ongoing day-to-day maintenance, the PURE ONE Station 5 PRO cordless vacuum helps capture fine dust, pet dander, and airborne particles through advanced filtration technology and intelligent suction adjustment. Its lightweight cordless design and self-emptying station make it easier for households to stay ahead of daily buildup before it takes over the home.

With consumers increasingly focused on wellness, air quality, and cleaner living environments, Tineco's spring cleaning lineup reflects the brand's commitment to smarter home care solutions that support the needs of modern households, making it easier to maintain cleaner floors and fresher spaces all season long.

By PR Newswire

Tineco

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Tineco Intelligent cleaning solutions Allergy season challenges Smart floor care

Related Contents

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Tineco launches spring sale on Amazon

Tineco launches autumn sale with up to 56% off

Tineco launches autumn sale with up to 56% off

Tineco ranks world's top wet-dry vacuum brand for fourth year

Tineco ranks world's top wet-dry vacuum brand for fourth year

Tineco Promotes Valentine's Smart Cleaning Gifts

Tineco Promotes Valentine's Smart Cleaning Gifts

Tineco Showcases Simplified Home Care Solutions

Tineco Showcases Simplified Home Care Solutions

Tineco Launches Winter Floor Care Range

Tineco Launches Winter Floor Care Range

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Alr technologies launches glucurve pet cgm in canada

Alr technologies launches glucurve pet cgm in canada

LG CNS expands north american ax business for smart factory transformation

LG CNS expands north american ax business for smart factory transformation

Ultra Maritime secures contract to strengthen royal australian navy's undersea defence

Ultra Maritime secures contract to strengthen royal australian navy's undersea defence

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Coolthink@jc holds 10th Hong Kong primary school computational thinking competition

Coolthink@jc holds 10th Hong Kong primary school computational thinking competition

Doremi3babies helps Hong Kong parents choose the right caraz playmat size

Doremi3babies helps Hong Kong parents choose the right caraz playmat size

Hong Kong artist joins Bupa campaign highlighting link between creativity and health

Hong Kong artist joins Bupa campaign highlighting link between creativity and health

Genetron introduces regional deminars to bridge test theory and real-world application

Genetron introduces regional deminars to bridge test theory and real-world application

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020