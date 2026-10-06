Tien Phong Plastics wins two awards at Green Future Awards 2026

Tien Phong Plastics receives the 'Outstanding Sustainable Enterprise in Industrial Parks' award at the 2026 Green Future Awards. Photo: Le Toan

At the ceremony on September 29, the company was recognised as 'Outstanding Sustainable Enterprise in Industrial Parks 2026' and received the award 'For Distinguished Contributions to Vietnam's Industrial Property Sector.'

The recognition reflects Tien Phong Plastics' efforts to pursue innovative, eco-friendly solutions for the industrial real estate segment.

Tran Nhat Ninh, deputy general director of Tien Phong Plastics, said, "Traditional industries have increasingly shifted towards eco-industrial practices and green industrial parks. Today's parks centre on quality, emphasising environmental efficiency and social responsibility alongside economic returns. Three core pillars anchor this transformation: industrial symbiosis, cleaner production, and robust infrastructure, which together form the foundation for digital transformation."

In line with these criteria, Tien Phong Plastics has developed technologies to meet modern green industrial standards, focusing on material efficiency, carbon footprint reduction, and addressing climate challenges facing industrial parks.

"Tien Phong Plastics places special emphasis on piping solutions for wastewater treatment systems," Ninh said. "The company continuously innovates its pipe products to achieve near-zero leak rates, ensure recyclability, and help parks effectively control effluent quality."

Tien Phong Plastics honoured 'For Distinguished Contributions to Vietnam's Industrial Property Sector' at the 2026 Green Future Awards. Photo: Le Toan

Furthermore, Tien Phong Plastics aims to resolve localised climate impacts on industrial parks, such as severe flooding from excessive rainfall and water shortages during prolonged droughts. To safeguard water resources, the company has developed high-efficiency water storage systems.

A prime example is its Crosswave underground regulation reservoir named. Built entirely from recycled materials, Crosswave fully satisfies technical requirements for underground installation and load-bearing capacity, allowing facilities to store clean water and harvested rainwater for production reuse.

The system offers a dual benefit: mitigating urban localised flooding and preventing the waste of rainwater, which currently runs off or worsens flooding due to extensive urbanisation and concrete coverage. Crosswave is already being deployed across several new urban projects in Vietnam.

"As Vietnam accelerates its transition toward eco-industrial parks, companies that embrace emerging technologies to build competitive edges will strengthen their brand reputation in line with green industry trends and Net Zero commitments," Ninh added.

Tien Phong Plastics highlights sharing resources for industrial symbiosis Developing modern industrial parks requires stronger links between businesses, resource data sharing, and integrated infrastructure for electricity, water, and waste treatment.

A competitive advantage for next-generation industrial parks At the third session of the sixth Vietnam Industrial Property Forum, co-organised by Vietnam Investment Review and the Vietnam Industrial Real Estate Association in Ho Chi Minh City on September 29, experts and business representatives discussed how to build competitive advantages for next-generation industrial areas.