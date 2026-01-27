TIAN RUIXIANG Receives Nasdaq Delisting Warning

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company" or "TRX") today announced that it had received a written notification (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on January 20, 2026, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). This determination was based on the fact that the bid price of the Company's listed securities had closed at less than $1 per share over the prior 30 consecutive business days.

Pursuant to the Notice, normally, a company would be afforded a 180-calendar day period to demonstrate compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. However, pursuant to Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv), the Company is not eligible for any compliance period specified in Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) due to the fact that the Company has effected a reverse stock split over the prior one-year period. As a result, the Staff determined to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") on January 22, 2026, to appeal the Notice and to address compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. This hearing request has stayed the delisting of the Company's securities pending the Panel's decision. Consequently, the Company's securities will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market while the appeal process is pending.

On January 22, 2026, Nasdaq notified the Company that the hearing is scheduled to be held on February 17, 2025. The Company intends to present a plan to regain compliance to the Panel. However, there are no assurances that the Company will be able to regain or maintain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or any other Nasdaq listing standards, that Nasdaq will grant the Company any extension of time to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, or that any such appeal to the Panel will be successful, as applicable.