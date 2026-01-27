Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TIAN RUIXIANG Receives Nasdaq Delisting Warning

January 27, 2026 | 14:50
(0) user say
The company disclosed it received notification from the stock exchange regarding failure to maintain minimum share price requirements, triggering potential delisting procedures.

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company" or "TRX") today announced that it had received a written notification (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications (the "Staff") of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on January 20, 2026, indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Minimum Bid Price Requirement"). This determination was based on the fact that the bid price of the Company's listed securities had closed at less than $1 per share over the prior 30 consecutive business days.

Pursuant to the Notice, normally, a company would be afforded a 180-calendar day period to demonstrate compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. However, pursuant to Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iv), the Company is not eligible for any compliance period specified in Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) due to the fact that the Company has effected a reverse stock split over the prior one-year period. As a result, the Staff determined to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") on January 22, 2026, to appeal the Notice and to address compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. This hearing request has stayed the delisting of the Company's securities pending the Panel's decision. Consequently, the Company's securities will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market while the appeal process is pending.

On January 22, 2026, Nasdaq notified the Company that the hearing is scheduled to be held on February 17, 2025. The Company intends to present a plan to regain compliance to the Panel. However, there are no assurances that the Company will be able to regain or maintain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement or any other Nasdaq listing standards, that Nasdaq will grant the Company any extension of time to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, or that any such appeal to the Panel will be successful, as applicable.

By PR Newswire

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
TIAN RUIXIANG Nasdaq Nasdaq Delisting Warning

Related Contents

Pop Culture Group receives Nasdaq notice on minimum bid price deficiency

Pop Culture Group receives Nasdaq notice on minimum bid price deficiency

MMTEC faces Nasdaq axe over sub-dollar shares

MMTEC faces Nasdaq axe over sub-dollar shares

Ho Chi Minh City partners with Nasdaq to develop IFC

Ho Chi Minh City partners with Nasdaq to develop IFC

Quhuo slices ADS ratio to woo Nasdaq

Quhuo slices ADS ratio to woo Nasdaq

Scienjoy Receives Nasdaq Notice on Minimum Bid Price Rule

Scienjoy Receives Nasdaq Notice on Minimum Bid Price Rule

Paranovus Gets Nasdaq Bid Price Deficiency Notice

Paranovus Gets Nasdaq Bid Price Deficiency Notice

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Dun Bradstreet Backs HKMA Digital Trade Report

Dun Bradstreet Backs HKMA Digital Trade Report

Linnovate Marks Decade with Brand Refresh

Linnovate Marks Decade with Brand Refresh

Dimora Medical Tops Amazon Wound Dressing Sales

Dimora Medical Tops Amazon Wound Dressing Sales

Quarter of Japanese Consumers Eye Internet Provider Switch

Quarter of Japanese Consumers Eye Internet Provider Switch

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Haiphong steps up supporting industry ecosystem efforts

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

Vietnam highlighted in best alternative study abroad destinations

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

KPS Capital to Buy Novacel Controlling Stake

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Ping An Earns Brand Finance Global Recognition

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020