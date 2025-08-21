Quhuo slices ADS ratio to woo Nasdaq

BEIJING, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) ("Quhuo" or the "Company"), a leading gig economy platform focusing on local life services, today announced that it will change the ratio of its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") to Class A ordinary shares (the "ADS Ratio") from the current ADS Ratio of one ADS to ten (10) Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share, of the Company (the "Class A Ordinary Shares"), to a new ADS Ratio of one ADS to nine hundred (900) Class A Ordinary Shares.

A post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to reflect the change in the ADS Ratio. The Company anticipates that the change in the ADS Ratio will be effective on August 25, 2025 (U.S. Eastern Time), subject to the effectiveness of the post-effective amendment to the ADS Registration Statement on Form F-6 on or before that date. Quhuo's ADSs will continue to be traded on The Nasdaq Stock Global under the same symbol "QH" under a new CUSIP number – 74841Q308.

For Quhuo's ADS holders, the change in the ADS Ratio will have the same effect as a one-for-90 reverse ADS split and will have no impact on an ADS holder's proportional equity interest in the Company. Each ADS holder of record at the close of business on the date when the change in ADS Ratio is effective will be required to surrender and exchange every ninety (90) existing ADSs then held for one (1) new ADS. Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as the depositary bank for Quhuo's ADS program, will arrange for the exchange of the current ADSs for the new ones, if needed.

No fractional ADSs will be allocated in connection with such ADS Ratio change. The aggregate fractions, if any, will be sold and the net proceeds (after deduction of fees, taxes, and expenses) will be distributed to the entitled ADS holders.

As a result of the change in the ADS Ratio, Quhuo's ADS trading price is expected to increase proportionally, although the Company can give no assurance that the ADS trading price after the change in the ADS Ratio will be equal to or greater than 90 times the ADS trading price before the change.