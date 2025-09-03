Corporate

Three Decades Later, Franklin Templeton Still Thriving in Singapore

September 03, 2025 | 11:49
(0) user say
When the US investment giant blows out its 35th birthday candles in the Lion City, the question isn't "why stay" but "would they ever leave?"
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 September 2025 - Franklin Templeton, one of the world's largest global asset managers, is celebrating 35 years of serving clients in Singapore, highlighting its long-standing commitment to delivering world class investment solutions in the country.

Since establishing its presence in Singapore in 1990 with a dedicated emerging markets research office, Franklin Templeton — through its Singapore entity, Templeton Asset Management Ltd — has grown to become a trusted partner for retail and institutional investors in the Lion City over the years. Franklin Templeton was among the first few foreign fund managers to offer overseas funds to the investing public in Singapore in 1996 with the establishment of Singapore's first umbrella and feeder fund into the Franklin Templeton Luxembourg funds, along with Singapore's first emerging markets fund that year. The following year, Franklin Templeton continued to break new ground with the launch of Singapore's first global equity fund. Franklin Templeton has also played a key role in advancing financial literacy and investor education in Singapore and the broader region through its education platform – the Franklin Templeton Academy.

Singapore today serves as one of the key regional offices for Asia Pacific, anchoring the firm's investment leadership across public and private markets, while also housing strategic regional functions including distribution, operations, marketing, human resources, compliance, and legal.

Manraj Sekhon, Chief Investment Officer of Templeton Global Investments and Co-CEO of Templeton Asset Management Ltd said: "Franklin Templeton is proud to celebrate 35 years in Singapore – a journey that has mirrored the remarkable evolution of the nation's financial landscape. We have had the privilege of contributing to the growth of one of Asia's most sophisticated capital markets, providing local investors with access to global opportunities and delivering deep, differentiated investment expertise across markets. Today, Singapore is not only the headquarters for Templeton Global Investments, one of our Specialist Investment Managers, but also a strategic hub as part of our firm's broader global footprint."

Tariq Ahmad, Head of APAC at Franklin Templeton and Co-CEO of Templeton Asset Management Ltd said, "As Franklin Templeton celebrates 35 years in Singapore – alongside the nation's 60th year of independence – we reflect on a shared journey of growth and transformation. We are honored to have been a trusted partner to our clients through different market cycles and are proud of the relationships we have built here over the past decades. This year, we have been working on a number of pioneering initiatives from launching the country's first retail tokenized fund, to expanding access to high-quality secondary private equity for investors. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving innovation and delivering future-ready investment solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients in Asia Pacific."

Franklin Templeton's commitment to Singapore and the Asia Pacific region is reflected in its strong partnerships with leading institutional clients and financial institutions – both global and local – delivering customized investment solutions to meet the evolving needs of the market. Looking ahead, the firm remains focused on deepening its presence in Asia Pacific by continuing to add to its diversified suite of investment capabilities designed to serve a broad spectrum of investor segments across the region.

DISCLAIMER: This press release is for information only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation and was prepared without regard to the specific objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular person who may receive it. This document may not be reproduced, distributed or published without prior written permission from Franklin Templeton.

Any research and analysis contained in this document has been procured by Franklin Templeton for its own purposes and may be acted upon in that connection and, as such, is provided to you incidentally. Although information has been obtained from sources that Franklin Templeton believes to be reliable, no guarantee can be given as to its accuracy and such information may be incomplete or condensed and may be subject to change at any time without notice. Any views expressed are the views of the fund manager as of the date of this document and do not constitute investment advice. The underlying assumptions and these views are subject to change based on market and other conditions and may differ from other portfolio managers or of the firm as a whole.

There is no assurance that any prediction, projection or forecast on the economy, stock market, bond market or the economic trends of the markets will be realized. Franklin Templeton accepts no liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect consequential loss arising from the use of any information, opinion or estimate herein.

The value of investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount that you invested. Past performance is not necessarily indicative nor a guarantee of future performance.

Copyright© 2025 Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

Issued by Templeton Asset Management Ltd, Registration Number (UEN) 199205211E.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton singapore

