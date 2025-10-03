Thomson Fertility IVA 2025: New Hope for Diminished Ovarian Reserves

Key-hole surgery to remove a portion of ovarian tissue

Activating dormant follicles outside the body using specialised techniques and then,

Re-implanting the rejuvenated tissue into the ovarian bed. Patients are then given hormone therapy to stimulate follicle growth, where eggs can develop.

Kawamura K Ishizuka B Hsueh AJW. Drug-free in-vitro activation of follicles for infertility treatment in poor ovarian response patients with decreased ovarian reserve. Reprod Biomed Online 2020; 40:245–253 Ferreri J Fàbregues F Calafell JM Solernou R Borrás A Saco A Manau D Carmona F. Drug-free in-vitro activation of follicles and fresh tissue autotransplantation as a therapeutic option in patients with primary ovarian insufficiency. Reprod Biomed Online 2020; 40:254–260

KOTA DAMANSARA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 October 2025 - Thomson Fertility is shining a spotlight on In Vitro Activation (IVA), an advanced technique that provides renewed possibilities for women diagnosed with Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) (due to follicular dysfunction or early loss of eggs) and diminished ovarian reserves (DOR), two conditions that significantly reduce fertility potential.IVA has emerged as an innovative approach, offering new possibilities for women with limited ovarian function to use their own eggs and achieve pregnancy. Research has shown that IVA can potentially increase the live birth rate in women with POI and DOR from a mere 5% to as high as 20% ⁽¹⁾⁽²⁾, offering new optimism where options were once limited.The IVA procedure involves:Thomson Fertility's collaboration with Professor Dr. Kazuhiro Kawamura of Juntendo University, Tokyo, the leading expert behind the IVA technology, further strengthens the centre's role in raising awareness and expanding access to this treatment option in Malaysia.Prof. Dr. Prasanna Supramaniam, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Fertility Specialist, Subspecialist in Reproductive Medicine, Minimally Invasive Gynaecological Surgeon and Associate Professor, representing Thomson Fertility, Malaysia, explained:."Prof. Dr. Kazuhiro Kawamura, Juntendo University, Tokyo, Japan, added:Ms. Lakshmi Menon, Chief Executive Officer of Thomson Fertility, shared:References:

