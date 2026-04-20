SIRUI wins NAB Show best of show award

LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRUI today received a "Best of Show" award for its Vision Prime T1.4 Full-Frame Cine Lens Series, while also introducing new focal lengths for both the Vision Prime and IronStar lens families at the 2026 NAB Show. The expanded lineups give filmmakers a more complete range of creative options, from ultra-wide to telephoto, backed by flexible mount systems.

"Winning the 'Best of Show' award is a strong recognition of our commitment to optical innovation," said Lijie, CEO of SIRUI. The Vision Prime Series is SIRUI's first cine lens lineup featuring an interchangeable mount system. This design delivers outstanding compatibility, allowing users to effortlessly switch between different camera mounts as needed and seamlessly adapt to various systems.

Enhancing cost-effectiveness and shooting flexibility

Vision Prime Series - 15mm, 75mm, and 150mm

The Vision Prime Series is a full-frame, large-aperture, compact cine lens lineup. Following the existing 24mm, 35mm, and 50mm focal lengths, the series now adds a 15mm wide-angle, along with 75mm and 150mm medium-telephoto lenses, delivering a more complete focal range. With exceptional bokeh, outstanding low-light performance, and superior optical quality, the Vision Prime Series is ideal for both content creation and professional cinematography.

The Vision Prime Series come with a variety of interchangeable mount modules, allowing one lens to work across multiple camera systems — significantly enhancing cost-effectiveness and operational flexibility.

15mm - Optimized for wide-angle imaging, perfect for landscape photography.

75mm - Delivers natural compression and pleasing subject‑background separation, perfect for portraits and medium telephoto shots.

150mm - Designed for close-up and telephoto shooting, ideal for detailed and macro-style photography.

Cinematic widescreen, made simple.

IronStar Series - 75mm, 100mm, and 135mm

The IronStar series delivers widescreen imagery with vintage characters and modern optical performance. With a constant 1.5X squeeze ratio, it offers filmmakers consistent, high-value tools for films, ads, documentaries, and more.

The initial set includes three lenses—35mm, 45mm, and 60mm—covering wide-angle to medium focal lengths to meet essential framing needs. The introduction of 75mm, 100mm, and 135mm lenses completes the system, forming a fully expanded ecosystem that provides comprehensive support for both commercial and artistic cinematography.

75mm - Suitable for dialogue scenes and storytelling shots, offering a natural and balanced perspective. Ideal for portraits and close-ups with pleasing compression

100mm - Ideal for macro and close-up shots, capturing fine details, textures, and product features with strong subject isolation. Suited for food, jewelry and product commercials, combining close-focus capability with a cinematic perspective.

135mm - Ideal for tight portraits and close-ups, delivering strong compression and excellent subject separation. Suited for isolating details and subjects from busy backgrounds in narrative films.

The new Vision Prime and IronStar focal length lenses are expected to be officially available in the second half of 2026. For further details, please stay tuned to SIRUI's official store.

Capture Your Imagination

The NAB Show runs through April 22. SIRUI will host a series of speeches and live social media streams with filmmaking experts and talented content creators at booth C4539. The new Vision Prime and IronStar focal lengths empower filmmakers with greater creative freedom — and SIRUI continues to drive professional lens innovation for creators worldwide.