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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud launch production solution at NAB

April 20, 2026 | 10:12
(0) user say
The broadcast technology providers introduced integrated cloud-based video workflows at the Las Vegas media technology conference.

Strategic partnership combines TVU's cloud-native production platform with Tencent Cloud's global infrastructure to power next-generation live streaming workflows

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TVU Networks, a leader in cloud-native live video solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud to launch a next-generation cloud-based media production and distribution platform at NAB 2026. The joint solution empowers broadcasters, content creators, and enterprises to elevate the live streaming experience and unlock new revenue streams.

TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud Unveil Next-Generation Cloud Production Solution at NAB 2026
TVU Networks and Tencent Cloud Unveil Next-Generation Cloud Production Solution at NAB 2026

The global media industry is undergoing a structural shift. According to Omdia, total revenue from traditional TV and online video is projected to reach $1.03 trillion by 2030, with online video advertising expected to grow from $309 billion to $540 billion over the same period. The TVU–Tencent Cloud platform is purpose-built to help customers capture this growth — combining professional cloud production with internet-scale interactivity and monetization.

The platform serves three major segments: broadcasters and OTT providers launching agile FAST channels with global CDN distribution; media platforms and creators requiring mobile-first, broadcast-quality production from anywhere; and enterprises producing high-profile live events with professional-grade multi-camera setups and massive concurrent viewership.

At the core is TVU's cloud-native microservices architecture — proven in the 2024 Paris Games Torch Relay, a global club football championship spanning remote production across nine countries, and BBC's UK General Election coverage with 369 simultaneous live streams. Deep integration with Tencent Cloud delivers five key advantages: ultra-low latency streaming via intelligent routing across global edge nodes; elastic scalability powered by TKE container services; cloud-native optimization for peak reliability; AI-powered production including automated subtitles, intelligent editing, and content moderation; and enterprise-grade end-to-end encryption from acquisition through distribution.

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, stated: "TVU has always been committed to making professional production capabilities more efficient and flexible through cloud-native architecture. Tencent Cloud's deep expertise and customer insights in the media sector are highly complementary to TVU's product and technology strengths in cloud production — and that's the foundation that brought us together. The goal of this joint solution is clear: to help customers build a complete pipeline from content production to audience engagement to monetization, making AI&cloud-based production a true engine for business growth."

Yan Peng added: "Through our partnership with TVU, we can rapidly help customers build a next-generation technology infrastructure — enabling global acquisition, global production, and global distribution — while driving commercial growth through internet-based services."

By PR Newswire

TVU Networks

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TagTag:
TVU Networks Tencent Cloud

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