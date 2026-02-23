Corporate

Technology for Change Asia 2026 focuses on business innovation

February 23, 2026 | 11:23
The regional conference will convene industry leaders to examine how emerging technologies can drive commercial growth across Asian markets.

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Economist Impact will host Technology for Change Asia 2026 on March 11th and 12th at the Hopewell Hotel. This premier event convenes over 700 industry and government leaders to pinpoint solutions that will help businesses prosper in an era of rapid technological shift.

The 2026 programme moves beyond hype to address the practical realities of the AI age. Attendees will engage with senior leaders to discuss regulatory divergence across Asia, the scaling of autonomous agents, the Greater Bay Area innovation ecosystem and the impact of smart mobility on global supply chains.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tom Standage, deputy editor of The Economist, said: "Uncertainty abounds in today's world, whether in geopolitics, trade or financial markets. Business leaders have little power to shape the environment in which their companies operate. But they do have agency, and the power to make a real difference, when it comes to the adoption of technology. The question is how best to embrace new innovations to deliver meaningful, measurable and sustainable impact. By convening this event, and hearing from organisations that are leading the way in technology adoption, we aim to highlight how technology can provide a positive and prosperous way forward."

50 speakers confirmed including:

  • Tom Gruber, co-founder, Siri
  • James Elwes, chief information officer, international markets, Asia, HSBC
  • Spencer Lam, group chief technology officer, Shangri-La Group
  • Aseem Puri, digital chief executive officer, Unilever
  • Jeremy Goldstrich, vice-president, North-Pacific operations, FedEx
  • Aseem Puri, digital chief executive officer, Unilever
  • Sachin Verma, chief AI and data officer, Rakuten Mobile
  • Plus leaders from DBS, Volkswagen Group, FWD, OCBC, ST Engineering, Jardine Matheson, Swire Coca-Cola and more.

The event is sponsored by Tata Communications, GCash, Ant International and FWD and supported by The Hong Kong Tourism Board and Invest Hong Kong.

Register: https://econint.co/3R

By PR Newswire

The Economist Group (Asia/Pacific) Limited

