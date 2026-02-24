Corporate

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

February 24, 2026 | 09:40
(0) user say
The South Korean e-commerce company introduced a data-driven platform to help beauty brands establish international market presence beyond traditional export channels.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansung ebusiness announced that it is differentiating itself by introducing a data-driven "Global One-Stop Distribution Solution," designed to support K-beauty indie brands beyond simple export and toward sustainable market establishment overseas.

The solution integrates the entire overseas expansion process, including local consumer data analysis, tailored marketing strategies, global logistics, and post-sales management. By leveraging operational data accumulated through major Korean e-commerce platforms, Hansung ebusiness applies optimized sales strategies suited to Southeast Asian marketplaces such as Lazada and Shopee, significantly improving early-stage market settlement success rates.

Through its Vietnam subsidiary, the company has built a dense local distribution network, substantially lowering the risks faced by small and indie beauty brands with limited overseas experience. This approach helps reduce entry costs and trial-and-error, while enabling brands to achieve stable sales performance from the initial stage of market entry.

Industry observers note that this model offers a viable growth alternative for the K-beauty sector as the domestic cosmetics market becomes increasingly saturated. Certified product authenticity and fast, reliable logistics systems are also contributing to greater trust among overseas consumers.

Building on its proven success in Vietnam, Hansung ebusiness plans to expand its business footprint into other key Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia and Thailand. Looking ahead, the company aims to evolve into a global e-commerce platform enterprise by developing proprietary private-label (PB) brands based on distribution data and introducing logistics automation systems to further enhance profitability and scalability.

By PR Newswire

Hansung ebusiness

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hansung ebusiness K-beauty expansion

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

