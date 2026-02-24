Corporate

Middle East coffee shops feature in World's 100 Best list

February 24, 2026 | 13:52
(0) user say
Regional establishments gained recognition on the 2026 global ranking, reflecting the growing specialty coffee culture across Middle Eastern markets.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 February 2026 - The second edition of THE WORLD'S 100 BEST COFFEE SHOPS 2026 with DaVinci Gourmet announced its global ranking at CoffeeFest Madrid 2026 on 16 February 2026. This year marks a breakthrough moment for the Middle East. The United Arab Emirates secured two placements in the global Top 100, reinforcing its position as a fast-growing specialty coffee hub. In addition, Qatar and Oman achieved their first-ever entries in the global ranking, and Turkey's Meet Lab Coffee returned to the list, underscoring the region's growing presence on the world coffee stage.

The list confirms the emergence of new global capitals of quality coffee, as well as the consolidation of an increasingly diverse and innovative international coffee community that includes The United States, which leads the ranking with nine selected coffee shops, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East.
Middle East coffee shops that made the Top 100 Ranking:
  • Benchmark Coffee, UAE
  • Harvest Coffee, Qatar
  • Meet Lab Coffee, Turkey
  • Azura – The Coffee Company, Oman
  • Cypher Urban Roastery, UAE
  • Flat White Specialty Coffee, Qatar
See the full list at The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops

"Congratulations to all 100 ranked coffee shops. The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 with DaVinci Gourmet is the global benchmark celebrating the cafés shaping the future of coffee, and as a leading beverage solutions brand, DaVinci Gourmet is proud to stand alongside it as the global title partner," said Eloise Dubuisson, General Manager, Food Service Brands, Kerry Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

RECOGNISING EXCELLENCE IN COFFEE

The ranking combines the evaluation of more than 800 professional judges from all continents with public voting, which exceeded 350,000 votes in this edition. In total, more than 15,000 coffee shops worldwide were analysed.

A benchmark for the industry and professionals, The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops is the first global ranking recognising excellence in coffee and aims to highlight coffee shops that not only serve exceptional coffee but also create unique coffee experiences.

As Global and Title Partner of the 2026 edition, and together with initiatives like the DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship, DaVinci Gourmet remains committed to championing global beverage artistry and café culture.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By DaVinci Gourmet

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Middle East coffee shops World's 100 Best list

