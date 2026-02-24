HSI Donesafe and Neopharma integrate APIs for duty workflows

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many organisations have invested heavily in safety management systems, yet Fit-For-Duty controls are still handled separately or measured inconsistently. Drug and alcohol programs often sit outside core safety platforms, while functional impairment from fatigue, illness, stress, or psychosocial hazards is rarely assessed routinely or recorded in a consistent, auditable way.

HSI Donesafe and Neopharma Technologies Ltd today announced a partnership to close this gap by embedding Fit-For-Duty workflows directly into the Donesafe platform.

Under an API integration roadmap, Neopharma's NEOVAULT® workflows will sit within Donesafe's modular ecosystem, allowing organisations to manage drug and alcohol testing and functional impairment assessments within the same governance used for safety reporting, actions, and close-out. The integration replaces fragmented checks with connected controls, improving oversight across sites, contractors, and safety-critical roles, while strengthening audit trails and officer due diligence.

"By working with Neopharma, we're helping our customers manage impairment risks in a way that is practical and defensible. Our focus is on reducing the real risks that lead to serious incidents," said Louise Minty, Partnerships Manager at HSI Donesafe.

Fit-For-Duty as an operational workflow

NEOVAULT® is Neopharma's digital workflow, reporting, and chain-of-custody enterprise platform for workplace drug and alcohol programs. Integrated with DRUID®, it provides a single Fit-For-Duty system that records assessments, decisions, and follow-up actions in one auditable workflow.

DRUID® is a one-minute functional impairment assessment that measures cognitive and psychomotor performance and does not diagnose the cause. It identifies elevated impairment risk for follow-up under policy by comparing each person's results to their own baseline over time to detect meaningful changes in performance.

When used within Donesafe, these assessments link directly to actions, governance, and close-out. This reduces manual handling, supports consistent policy application, shortens response times, and improves defensibility when decisions are reviewed.

"Fatigue, psychosocial risk, and Fit-For-Duty are now board-level issues," said Shaun Melville, Executive Director at Neopharma Technologies Ltd. "Fit-For-Duty is not just a policy. It is a workflow. This integration connects assessments, actions, and reporting in one system, improving visibility while reducing administrative load for supervisors and safety teams."

Why this matters now

Australian WHS laws place clear duties on PCBUs and officers to manage safety-critical risks, with significant penalties including personal liability for failures. Regulators and boards are paying closer attention to psychosocial hazards, fatigue, impairment, and drug and alcohol controls, with increasing expectations for objective measures supported by an audit trail that can withstand scrutiny. As a result, organisations are seeking Fit-For-Duty systems that are objective, documented, auditable, and embedded within existing safety governance frameworks.