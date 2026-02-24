Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

HSI Donesafe and Neopharma integrate APIs for duty workflows

February 24, 2026 | 09:31
(0) user say
The workplace safety and pharmaceutical technology providers connected their systems to streamline employee fitness-for-duty screening processes.

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many organisations have invested heavily in safety management systems, yet Fit-For-Duty controls are still handled separately or measured inconsistently. Drug and alcohol programs often sit outside core safety platforms, while functional impairment from fatigue, illness, stress, or psychosocial hazards is rarely assessed routinely or recorded in a consistent, auditable way.

HSI Donesafe and Neopharma Technologies Ltd today announced a partnership to close this gap by embedding Fit-For-Duty workflows directly into the Donesafe platform.

Under an API integration roadmap, Neopharma's NEOVAULT® workflows will sit within Donesafe's modular ecosystem, allowing organisations to manage drug and alcohol testing and functional impairment assessments within the same governance used for safety reporting, actions, and close-out. The integration replaces fragmented checks with connected controls, improving oversight across sites, contractors, and safety-critical roles, while strengthening audit trails and officer due diligence.

"By working with Neopharma, we're helping our customers manage impairment risks in a way that is practical and defensible. Our focus is on reducing the real risks that lead to serious incidents," said Louise Minty, Partnerships Manager at HSI Donesafe.

Fit-For-Duty as an operational workflow

NEOVAULT® is Neopharma's digital workflow, reporting, and chain-of-custody enterprise platform for workplace drug and alcohol programs. Integrated with DRUID®, it provides a single Fit-For-Duty system that records assessments, decisions, and follow-up actions in one auditable workflow.

DRUID® is a one-minute functional impairment assessment that measures cognitive and psychomotor performance and does not diagnose the cause. It identifies elevated impairment risk for follow-up under policy by comparing each person's results to their own baseline over time to detect meaningful changes in performance.

When used within Donesafe, these assessments link directly to actions, governance, and close-out. This reduces manual handling, supports consistent policy application, shortens response times, and improves defensibility when decisions are reviewed.

"Fatigue, psychosocial risk, and Fit-For-Duty are now board-level issues," said Shaun Melville, Executive Director at Neopharma Technologies Ltd. "Fit-For-Duty is not just a policy. It is a workflow. This integration connects assessments, actions, and reporting in one system, improving visibility while reducing administrative load for supervisors and safety teams."

Why this matters now

Australian WHS laws place clear duties on PCBUs and officers to manage safety-critical risks, with significant penalties including personal liability for failures. Regulators and boards are paying closer attention to psychosocial hazards, fatigue, impairment, and drug and alcohol controls, with increasing expectations for objective measures supported by an audit trail that can withstand scrutiny. As a result, organisations are seeking Fit-For-Duty systems that are objective, documented, auditable, and embedded within existing safety governance frameworks.

By PR Newswire

Neopharma Technologies Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
HSI Donesafe Neopharma

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hong Kong Academy schedules Exploration Day for 28 March

Hong Kong Academy schedules Exploration Day for 28 March

BCG and OpenAI expand partnership through Frontier Alliance

BCG and OpenAI expand partnership through Frontier Alliance

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020