Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Comfort Furniture launches first adjustable storage bed frame

February 24, 2026 | 09:24
(0) user say
The furniture retailer expanded its product line with a dual-function bed combining adjustable positioning and integrated storage capabilities.

Designed for better sleep, smarter storage, and everyday ease

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comfort Furniture has introduced its first Adjustable + Storage (A+S) Bed Frame, a new bedroom solution that combines adjustable comfort with full under-bed storage in a single, integrated design.

This launch brings together the brand's best-selling adjustable bed technology with a lift-up storage system, offering homeowners a smarter way to sleep and store without compromise.

Available Exclusively In-Store as the Dream Stack Bundle

The Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame is available exclusively at Comfort Furniture's showroom under the Dream Stack Bundle, where customers can experience the design, functionality and customisation options in person.

The Kempi Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame is currently available for viewing and purchase. Additional headboard designs, including Ascot and Ripply, will be introduced progressively.

As part of the Dream Stack Bundle, customers who present this exclusive press release in-store will receive $200 off the Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame and mattress.

Customers can also view a product walkthrough of the Kempi Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame on Comfort Furniture's official YouTube channel.

Adjustable Comfort With Practical Everyday Benefits

The A+S Bed Frame features a fully adjustable base with headrest elevation of up to 60 degrees and footrest elevation of up to 40 degrees. It also includes zero-gravity and anti-snore positions to support better sleep comfort.

Beyond rest, the adjustable design supports everyday ease. When both the head and foot sections are fully elevated, the mattress is lifted closer to chest level, reducing strain when changing bedsheets or carrying out routine cleaning tasks.

Lift-Up Storage With Extra-Strong Hydraulic Support

Unlike traditional drawer-based designs, the A+S Bed Frame uses a full lift-up storage system fitted with an extra-strong German gas lift. The hydraulic mechanism supports the combined weight of the mattress and adjustable base, allowing the storage compartment to open smoothly even with heavier loads.

With a storage height of 285mm and a fully enclosed design, the space is ideal for bulky items such as bedding, luggage and seasonal clothing, while helping to keep dust out.

Customisable Design With Long-Term Warranty Support

Comfort Furniture offers an extensive warranty package for the Adjustable + Storage Bed Frame:

  • Three years on the hydraulic gas lift
  • Five years on the adjustable bed motor
  • Ten years on the adjustable bed structure
  • Ten years on mattress manufacturer's defects

All parts and labour costs are fully covered during the warranty period, with servicing carried out on-site for added convenience.

By PR Newswire

Comfort Furniture

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Comfort Furniture adjustable storage bed frame

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hong Kong Academy schedules Exploration Day for 28 March

Hong Kong Academy schedules Exploration Day for 28 March

BCG and OpenAI expand partnership through Frontier Alliance

BCG and OpenAI expand partnership through Frontier Alliance

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020