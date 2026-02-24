Corporate

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

February 24, 2026 | 09:44
The construction technology firms entered a regional alliance to deliver integrated software solutions for the building industry across both markets.

SYDNEY, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlytrade, the global fintech platform transforming working capital management, today announced an ANZ strategic preferred partnership with BuildingPoint Australia to expand progress claims and structured early payment solutions across the construction supply chain in Australia and New Zealand.

Effective January 2026, BuildingPoint, the exclusive distributor of Trimble's Buildings Construction portfolio, will refer Earlytrade as its progress claims and early payment solutions partner to head contractors seeking stronger margin control, improved working capital outcomes, and greater supply chain stability. Earlytrade integrates with leading construction ERP systems, including Trimble Jobpac and Vista, while also supporting other ERP platforms.

The partnership enables contractors to offer optional, HC-funded early payments to subcontractors without changing existing payment processes or relinquishing capital control. Unlike traditional invoice factoring or supply chain finance, Earlytrade's model allows head contractors to deploy their own capital in a structured, automated program designed to improve project margin predictability and reduce financial variability.

"Construction leaders are under pressure from rising costs and tighter margins," said Guy Saxelby, CEO and Co-founder of Earlytrade. "This partnership gives contractors a disciplined way to strengthen their construction supply chain while generating predictable returns from capital already on their balance sheet."

Common industry challenges, including declining returns on cash and manual early payment processes, have made margin stability harder to achieve. Earlytrade's automated eligibility controls and approval workflows help contractors scale early payments with oversight and risk controls embedded.

"BuildingPoint works closely with contractors who are focused on performance, visibility, and operational control," said Andrew Farley, General Manager of BuildingPoint Australia. "Partnering with Earlytrade allows us to introduce a practical working capital solution that supports subcontractors, while reinforcing stronger financial outcomes for head contractors. The fact that Earlytrade integrates seamlessly with our Trimble ERP solutions is what makes this partnership strategically compelling."

The agreement supports Earlytrade's broader strategy to strengthen its Australian construction finance footprint while deepening relationships across the region's contractor network. Head contractors can request a demo at www.earlytrade.com.

By PR Newswire

Earlytrade

