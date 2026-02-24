Corporate

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

February 24, 2026 | 09:50
(0) user say
The footballer acquired a minority stake in the nutrition company's proprietary ingredient platform, combining endorsement with equity ownership.

HONG KONG, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, announced global sports icon Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a 10% equity interest in HBL Pro2col Software, LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Herbalife that holds the Pro2col technology. Pro2col is Herbalife's next-generation, digital, personalized health and wellness operating system, designed to drive daily engagement, sustainable behavior change, and measurable outcomes through a structured, data-driven approach to wellness.

Ronaldo invested $7.5 million, along with a commitment to provide services and sponsorship rights to Pro2col Software. The investment underscores Ronaldo's deep personal commitment to health and nutrition. It also reflects his confidence in the future of personalized nutrition and Herbalife's ambition to make data-driven, personalized wellness accessible to communities globally—combining innovative technology with the power of personal support through its distributor community.

Herbalife has been Ronaldo's global nutrition partner since 2013, inspiring better nutrition and performance globally. Herbalife and Ronaldo collaborated on the launch of Herbalife24® CR7 Drive, a sports drink formulated to meet the nutrition and performance needs of the global soccer legend and benefit athletes of all levels across the globe.

"Cristiano has been a valued partner for more than a decade, and his decision to take an ownership stake in Pro2col marks an important milestone in our relationship," said Herbalife Chief Executive Officer Stephan Gratziani. "His investment reflects a shared belief in the power of nutrition, data, AI, and personalized insights to drive better health outcomes, and reinforces his confidence in the future impact of Pro2col."

Pro2col uses an individual's unique data to build a wellness plan specific to the individual, with daily habits and smart nutrition tracking. The platform adapts to the individual's lifestyle, making wellness feel simple and personal. At its core is Pro2Score, a proprietary wellness scoring system that tracks progress across key wellness metrics—designed to deliver clarity, motivation, and actionable insights to support healthier lifestyles. Pro2col also equips Herbalife's distributors with tools and insights that enhance customer engagement and support, making personalized nutrition and wellness more accessible and scalable.

"After more than a decade together, our relationship is built on trust and shared ambition. Investing in Pro2col felt like a natural evolution — in addition to representing Herbalife, this is about helping shape and grow a platform that can truly change how people engage with their health and wellness," said Cristiano Ronaldo. "I've seen firsthand how Herbalife brings together science, innovation and personal support to make health and wellness more accessible. Working together with Herbalife to create something with lasting impact is what motivates me at this stage of my career."

Pro2col supports Herbalife's long-term strategy to become a more connected, data-driven health and wellness platform—integrating products, community, AI and digital capabilities to better serve customers worldwide. Herbalife has initiated a strategic, phased beta rollout of Pro2col, with the objective of gathering in-market user insights that will support a broader commercial release in the future. Beta access is currently available to distributors and customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Herbalife expects to expand beta access to additional international markets, beginning with select EMEA markets in 2026.

For more information, visit www.herbalife.com.

By PR Newswire

Herbalife APAC

Cristiano Ronaldo Herbalife collagen technology

