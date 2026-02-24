Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Hong Kong Academy schedules Exploration Day for 28 March

February 24, 2026 | 09:38
(0) user say
The international school announced its annual open house event for prospective families to tour facilities and meet faculty members.

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Academy (HKA) is delighted to invite prospective families to its Exploration Day on Saturday, 28 March. This immersive event offers a unique opportunity for parents and students to step inside HKA's award-winning Sai Kung campus and experience the school's vibrant learning community firsthand.

Located in the heart of Sai Kung—a district renowned for its exceptional family lifestyle—HKA stands out in the international school landscape with its Full IB Continuum (ages 3–18) and a commitment to intentional diversity. With more than 35 nationalities represented and no single dominant culture, students engage in a truly global exchange every day.

"There is so much that sets Hong Kong Academy apart: our combination of international curriculum and accreditations, global partnerships and local connections, non-profit status, stunning campus setting, and award-winning sustainable facilities. However, what truly makes HKA special is our unwavering commitment to an educational experience in which all students feel challenged, motivated, supported and connected." says Kasson Bratton, Head of School

Key highlights for visiting families include:

  • Inclusive Excellence: Discover how HKA's well-rounded and rigorous programmes empower every student to reach their full potential.
  • Wellbeing First: Learn about the school's integrated approach to student wellness and its impact on academic success.
  • Sustainable environment: Explore the BEAM+ certified campus and see how sustainability is woven into both the curriculum and daily operations.
  • Sai Kung Living: Experience the vibrant, family-friendly neighborhood that makes HKA a destination for those seeking a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

With year-round admissions and a family friendly enrollment policy, HKA remains a top choice for families relocating to Hong Kong at any point in the academic cycle.

Event Details:

  • Date: Saturday, 28 March 2026
  • Location: 33 Wai Man Road, Sai Kung, New Territories
  • Registration:https://hkacademy.edu.hk/events/hka-exploration-day/?utm_campaign=pr-newswire

By PR Newswire

Hong Kong Academy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Hong Kong Academy Exploration Day

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020