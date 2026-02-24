Hong Kong Academy schedules Exploration Day for 28 March

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Academy (HKA) is delighted to invite prospective families to its Exploration Day on Saturday, 28 March. This immersive event offers a unique opportunity for parents and students to step inside HKA's award-winning Sai Kung campus and experience the school's vibrant learning community firsthand.

Located in the heart of Sai Kung—a district renowned for its exceptional family lifestyle—HKA stands out in the international school landscape with its Full IB Continuum (ages 3–18) and a commitment to intentional diversity. With more than 35 nationalities represented and no single dominant culture, students engage in a truly global exchange every day.

"There is so much that sets Hong Kong Academy apart: our combination of international curriculum and accreditations, global partnerships and local connections, non-profit status, stunning campus setting, and award-winning sustainable facilities. However, what truly makes HKA special is our unwavering commitment to an educational experience in which all students feel challenged, motivated, supported and connected." says Kasson Bratton, Head of School

Key highlights for visiting families include:

Inclusive Excellence: Discover how HKA's well-rounded and rigorous programmes empower every student to reach their full potential.

Wellbeing First: Learn about the school's integrated approach to student wellness and its impact on academic success.

Sustainable environment: Explore the BEAM+ certified campus and see how sustainability is woven into both the curriculum and daily operations.

Sai Kung Living: Experience the vibrant, family-friendly neighborhood that makes HKA a destination for those seeking a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle.

With year-round admissions and a family friendly enrollment policy, HKA remains a top choice for families relocating to Hong Kong at any point in the academic cycle.

Event Details: