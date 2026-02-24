Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, a Singapore-headquartered global leader in sustainable waste management and circular economy infrastructure, today announced the incorporation of Blue Planet Environmental Services L.L.C. in Dubai, marking a major milestone in the company's international growth strategy and its expansion into the Middle East.

The announcement reflects Blue Planet's accelerating momentum as it expands its presence into new geographies. This strategic move underscores the company's focus on scaling its operations to support governments and industries in achieving their sustainability and decarbonisation goals.

Expanding Global Circular Economy Leadership

The new UAE entity strengthens Blue Planet's ability to deliver integrated waste management, landfill reclamation, recycling, and circular economy solutions across the GCC region. With increasing regional focus on landfill diversion, resource recovery, and climate-aligned infrastructure, the Middle East represents a significant growth opportunity for scalable environmental solutions.

Dubai's strategic location, progressive sustainability policies, and commitment to circular economy initiatives make it an ideal hub for Blue Planet's regional operations.

Supporting the Middle East's Sustainability Ambitions

Through its UAE presence, Blue Planet aims to collaborate with governments, municipalities, and industrial partners to deploy:

Organic waste and resource recovery, including biogas solutions.

Recycling, Upcycling, and circular-economy consultancy; infrastructure development and operations.

Landfill mining and environmental remediation

Disaster recovery, remediation and related environmental services.

Tank Cleaning & Related Industrial Services

The expansion reinforces the company's commitment to supporting regional sustainability visions, including net-zero ambitions and landfill remediation and diversion targets.

Prashant Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Planet, said:

"The Year of the Fire Horse represents bold progress, energy, and transformative momentum values that strongly reflect our journey. Establishing our presence in the UAE is a significant milestone as we expand our global footprint and deepen our commitment to enabling circular economy solutions worldwide."

"Dubai serves as a gateway to the Middle East, and we look forward to working closely with partners across the region to accelerate sustainable infrastructure and resource recovery."

A Strategic Step in Blue Planet's Global Growth Journey

With operations spanning Asia and expanding into new international markets, Blue Planet continues to scale its impact through technology, partnerships, and innovative circular economy solutions.

The launch of Blue Planet Environmental Services L.L.C. marks the beginning of a new chapter in the company's mission to transform waste into value and build a more sustainable future.

To learn more, visit: www.blueplanet.asia