Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BCG and OpenAI expand partnership through Frontier Alliance

February 24, 2026 | 09:35
(0) user say
The consulting firm deepened its collaboration with the artificial intelligence company, joining an initiative focused on advanced AI deployment.

BOSTON, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and OpenAI today announced a multiyear expansion of their partnership with Frontier Alliance to continue to help organizations move beyond experimentation and accelerate enterprise-scale AI transformation.

"AI is a core part of BCG's business and strategy. It represents a significant and fast-growing share of our work as we support industry leaders to reshape their core operations and create new businesses with an AI-first mindset," said Dylan Bolden, Global Chair of Functional Practices at BCG. "The Frontier Alliance brings together OpenAI's groundbreaking AI research and product expertise with BCG's deep industry, functional, and technology expertise to accelerate and scale impact."

"Our multi-year partnership with Boston Consulting Group will help bring AI coworkers to enterprises," said Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer at OpenAI. "BCG's transformation and global delivery expertise alongside OpenAI's research and product leadership will help close the gap between what frontier AI can do and what businesses can actually deploy with agents."

As organizations move beyond experimentation, many struggle to scale AI due to fragmented tooling, bespoke integrations, and a lack of enterprise-grade controls and change management. Value creation at scale requires an ecosystem approach. Integrated teams from BCG and OpenAI will bring together capabilities spanning AI strategy, operating model redesign, industry-specific workflows, and AI research and product resources to deliver measurable end-to-end business impact.

"Organizations are at a clear inflection point," said Sylvain Duranton, Global Leader of BCG X. "Agentic AI changes how work gets done, but only if it's engineered, deployed, and adopted at enterprise scale. That's where BCG X's build capabilities and BCG's transformation expertise come in – helping clients embed AI into their most critical functions."

"The ground‑up momentum in AI is undeniable. The next step is industrializing it across real workflows. By expanding our work with OpenAI, we can turn that energy into secure, repeatable systems that move from demos to durable P&L impact," said Jeff Walters, Head of Tech & Digital Practice, Asia Pacific, BCG. He added, "I'm excited about what this next chapter can unlock as we work side by side with our clients."

To learn more about BCG's other strategic technology partnerships, visit here.

By PR Newswire

Boston Consulting Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BCG OpenAI

Related Contents

Study Finds Emerging Market Boards Face Uncertainty

Study Finds Emerging Market Boards Face Uncertainty

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

BCG & Vestiaire Collective 2025: New Report Maps Global Resale Market Shifts

BCG & Vestiaire Collective 2025: New Report Maps Global Resale Market Shifts

VietLeap AI Accelerator launched to build Vietnam’s strategic tech future

VietLeap AI Accelerator launched to build Vietnam’s strategic tech future

Agora Marries OpenAI for Talk-Back Bots in 200ms

Agora Marries OpenAI for Talk-Back Bots in 200ms

Instructure Partners with OpenAI to Power AI in Canvas

Instructure Partners with OpenAI to Power AI in Canvas

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hong Kong Academy schedules Exploration Day for 28 March

Hong Kong Academy schedules Exploration Day for 28 March

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Blue Planet expands operations to Dubai market

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Cristiano Ronaldo invests $7.5 million in Herbalife collagen technology

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Earlytrade and BuildingPoint form Australia-New Zealand partnership

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Hansung ebusiness unveils distribution model for K-beauty expansion

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020