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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

TCL Solar showcases photovoltaic products at Japan PV EXPO

March 18, 2026 | 19:30
(0) user say
The Chinese solar panel manufacturer presented its technology range at the Tokyo renewable energy trade show targeting Asian market expansion.

TOKYO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, 2026, the PV EXPO 2026, the leading PV Expo in Japan, kicked off at the Tokyo Big Sight International Exhibition Center in Tokyo, Japan. TCL Solar showcased its core product offering, featuring the BC module, T5 Pro multi-cut module, and lightweight module. The company's extensive product portfolio and advanced technologies gained widespread attention from industry professional and visitors alike.

The development of the photovoltaic industry is largely driven by technological innovation. TCL Solar is at the forefront of this by adopting with TOPCon multi-cut and BC technologies. TCL Solar's innovation is exemplified by its latest TOPCon module, the T5 Pro high‑efficiency multi‑cut module. Designed to deliver industry‑leading performance, reliability, and aesthetics, the module features a triple‑cut, overlapping cell architecture that increases efficiency by 0.5% compared with conventional TOPCon half‑cut modules. Its advanced circuit architecture has earned TÜV Rheinland Shading Resistance Certification, with testing showing the T5 Pro generates 15% more power under equivalent shading conditions compared to standard TOPCon half‑cut modules. In addition, its low‑current temperature control technology reduces hot‑spot temperatures by up to 45°C, significantly minimizing fire risk.

The BC module with its no busbar design and no front metal lines present a more visually appealing aesthetic. Its cell-level bypass diode technology allows intelligent shade management. Which achieves 20W+ higher power output than traditional TOPCon modules, offers superior hotspot resistance, and features a low power degradation rate of just 0.35%, making it perfectly suited for Japan's unique market requirements, which include limited land availability, and a high demand for aesthetics and safety (has a lower operating temperature and better shade management, which reduces the risks of hotspots).

The brand-new lightweight module weighs only 5.4 kg/m², offers a 3-6% increase in energy generation compared to conventional modules, making it ideal for sensitive load-bearing scenarios such as wooden rooftops.

Central to this success is significant and ongoing investment in research and development. TCL Solar now holds more than 4,600 proprietary patents dedicated exclusively to solar technologies. The company has also pioneered advanced manufacturing, including the launch of the industry's first 4.0 silicon wafer factory in 2020, delivering an annual capacity of 25GW and setting new benchmarks for efficiency and scale.

More notably, TCL Solar has successfully passed the rigorous 65mm hail impact test conducted by TÜV Rheinland, exceeding the standard requirements of IEC 61215. The stringent test validates the outstanding durability and stability of TCL Solar modules, which retain intact appearance and stable performance even under extreme weather conditions. The authoritative certification further demonstrates TCL Solar's commitment to product reliability and long-term performance, strengthening our position in high-standard markets such as Japan.

TCL Solar's showcase at PV EXPO 2026 underscores its strategic focus on the premium Japanese market, as well as its commitment to driving the global energy transition through extensive technologies. Staying committed to innovation and sustainable development; TCL Solar will capitalize on opportunities arising from the global low‑carbon and digital transformation. By fostering new growth drivers and collaborating with partners across industries, the company will continue pursuing high‑quality development and building a more sustainable future for all.

By PR Newswire

TCL Solar

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
TCL Solar photovoltaic products

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