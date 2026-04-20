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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BleeqUp launches 4-in-1 sports camera glasses in Singapore

April 20, 2026 | 11:18
(0) user say
The wearable technology company introduced eyewear combining recording, communication and heads-up display functions for athletes.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 April 2026 - BleeqUp, the innovator in AI-powered sports technology, today announced the official launch of the BleeqUp Ranger in Singapore. Following its global debut at IFA Berlin, the Ranger arrives as the world's first 4-in-1 sports camera glasses to enter mass production, offering a streamlined solution for cyclists, runners, and outdoor enthusiasts.

BleeqUp

Weighing less than 50g, the BleeqUp Ranger replaces the need for bulky action cameras, separate headphones, and communication gear. It integrates high-fidelity imaging, long-endurance battery life, and open-ear audio into a single, aerodynamic frame.

Key Highlights :
  1. Available in ZEISS Lenses: Precision-engineered for sharper visuals, reduced distortion, and enhanced contrast in varying light conditions.
  2. Sony's 16MP Camera: Capture POV footage exactly as you see it. With 4K photos and specialized EIS stabilization, the Ranger now supports 3K at 60FPS* video recording.
  3. One-Tap AI Editing: Turn your footage into highlights automatically. Smart scene recognition and AI-driven editing make sharing your best moments faster and easier than ever.
  4. Open-Ear Audio: Stay connected to your surroundings while listening. Four speakers and wind-noise reduction keep music and calls clear, even at speeds up to 40 km/h.
  5. Real-Time Walkie-Talkie: Coordinate with your team on the move. Featuring instant group communication and a dedicated Bluetooth controller, the Ranger keeps you connected without taking your hands off the bars.
*Compatibility Note: Specific feature availability and performance may vary by device model. Please check our official website for the latest compatibility updates.

Availability and Exclusive Launch Offers

Starting April 20, 2026, the BleeqUp Ranger will be available nationwide at premium retailers including Best Denki, Courts, Singtel, Takashimaya, and Sprint-Cass (Changi Airport). For online convenience, customers can purchase the Ranger through the Shopee Official Store, Lazada Official Store, KrisShop and Decathlon Online. To celebrate the launch, exclusive perks such as a SGD 100 voucher (at Singtel) and 50% off accessories (at Takashimaya) will be available for a limited time.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BleeqUp

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TagTag:
BleeqUp sports camera glasses

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