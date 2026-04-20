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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Vietnam-China tourism AI program concludes in Nanning

April 20, 2026 | 10:42
(0) user say
The bilateral initiative examining artificial intelligence applications in cross-border travel and hospitality wrapped up in the Chinese border city.

NANNING, China, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from china-asean-media.com.

The 14-day "2026 Vietnam-China Cross-Border Tourism AI Empowerment Cooperation and Exchange Program" successfully concluded on April 19 in Nanning, Guangxi. Co-hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (China) and the Departments of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Tuyen Quang provinces (Vietnam), the event brought together nearly 30 tourism officials and industry representatives from the four Vietnamese localities.

With the theme "Vietnam-China AI + Cross-Border Tourism Exchange and Cooperation," the program combined expert lectures, case studies on AI applications, and field visits. Participants gained insights into ASEAN-China tourism policies, AI-driven cross-border cooperation models, and smart tourism technologies. Hands-on training enabled them to use AI tools for decision-making, product development, and destination branding.

The delegation conducted field studies in Nanning, Liuzhou, Guilin, and Hechi. They visited the China-ASEAN AI Innovation and Cooperation Center, the "Easy Visit Guangxi" platform, the No. Wang Cultural Industrial Park, and the BAO JUN base, experiencing Guangxi's smart, industrial, landscape, and wellness tourism offerings.

A meaningful part of the program was retracing President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary footsteps in Guangxi, including visits to the former site of Yucai School in Nanning, the former residence of Ho Chi Minh in Liuzhou, and the "September 2" School site in Guilin. On April 17, all participants attended the launch ceremony of the 2026 Vietnam-China Border People's Carnival in Nanning, witnessing the deep friendship and mutual support between the border communities of both nations.

At the closing ceremony on April 18, a cross-border tourism product design competition was held. The team from Quang Ninh won the Best Design Award, while teams from Lang Son, Cao Bang, and Tuyen Quang received Excellence Awards. Mr. Lưu Bá Mạc, Vice Director of Lang Son's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, praised the program for fostering practical cooperation and opening new directions for the "comrades and brothers" friendship between local authorities.

The program not only provided Vietnamese tourism professionals with valuable knowledge in AI and smart tourism but also laid a solid foundation for future cooperation in building shared tourism information platforms, developing smart products, and enhancing data connectivity. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing high-quality development of the cultural and tourism industry through AI, contributing to the strategic Vietnam-China community with a shared future.

By PR Newswire

china-asean-media.com

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TagTag:
Vietnam-China Cross-Border Tourism AI

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