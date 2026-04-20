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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

LOTTE rent-a-car promotes Busan routes for tourists

April 20, 2026 | 11:03
(0) user say
The South Korean vehicle rental company introduced curated driving itineraries targeting international visitors to the port city.

SEOUL, South Korea, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LOTTE rent-a-car, Korea's No.1 car rental brand, is introducing road trip routes for tourists visiting Busan, South Korea, in time for the spring travel peak season.

Busan, Korea's second-largest city, is a global tourism destination that welcomed over 3.6 million foreign visitors last year. The port city offers a uniquely dynamic atmosphere filled with attractions including shopping, culinary experiences, and marine activities. With major landmarks spread along the coastline, a rental car is essential to fully experience the city's charm in every corner.

■ Road Trip Routes to Enjoy the Charms of Busan City, South Coast, and Gyeongju

The first route is a drive that combines seaside and urban experiences. Starting from Busan Station and crossing Gwangan Bridge, you'll see Busan's spectacular skyline unfold, along with stunning views of Haeundae Beach's expansive white sands. Continuing along the coastal road, the magnificent scenery of Haedong Yonggungsa Temple awaits, perched on a clifftop. Haedong Yonggungsa is a Buddhist temple built on a seaside cliff. Visitors can enjoy the exotic experience of walking through the temple grounds while listening to the sound of waves.

For those wanting to escape the city and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the South Sea, the archipelago route is recommended. Tongyeong Harbor, known as "Korea's Naples," offers the distinctively tranquil scenery characteristic of the southern coast. Driving along the coastal road with the sea breeze creates a sense of peace and relaxation. The ever-changing ocean views along the winding coastline are the highlight of this route.

The final option encompasses both history and nature in the vicinity of Busan—Gyeongju. In Gyeongju, where the entire city is an open-air museum, you can enjoy serene drives passing between historical sites. The lush forest road from Bulguksa Temple, featuring 8th-century Silla Buddhist architecture, to Seokguram Grotto, a cave temple housing magnificent Buddha statues, is perfect for driving. On the return journey to Busan, the route along the East Coast heading down toward Ulsan recommended.

■ Service Benefits and Discounts for Customers Using LOTTE rent-a-car's Gimhae Airport, Busan Station, and Haeundae Branches

LOTTE rent-a-car operates a total of three branches at key gateways to Busan travel: Gimhae Airport, Busan Station, and the popular tourist destination of Haeundae. All branches are located within 1-3 minutes on foot, offering excellent accessibility. There's no need to haul heavy luggage—travelers can pick up their vehicle immediately upon arriving by plane or train and begin their journey right away.

The free one-way return service operating between Gimhae Airport, Busan Station, and Haeundae branches offers even greater travel flexibility. For example, you can arrive in Busan by train, rent a vehicle, tour Busan and the South Sea area, then return the vehicle at your final destination of Gimhae Airport and depart immediately. This service can be easily arranged through advance reservation.

Additional convenience services make travel even more comfortable. All drivers receive complimentary English GPS navigation, and car seat rental service is available for families traveling with infants. Notably, the Busan Station branch maintains the largest inventory of car seats among rental car companies in Busan, making it the optimal choice for family travelers. Considering the challenging parking conditions in the area, the Haeundae branch also offers a benefit of free parking lot access to customers who request parking in advance, limited to vehicles rented from that branch.

Visitors to Busan this spring can enjoy partnership discounts at popular tourist attractions in Busan and Gimhae. Simply present your vehicle key without any complicated procedures to access major activities in Busan and nearby areas at discounted rates. Key benefits include: ▲Busan Tower (20% admission discount) ▲Arte Museum Busan (20% ticket discount) ▲Gimhae Nakdong River Rail Park (package discount), and more.

■ Proven Service from Korea's No.1 Rental Car Company

LOTTE rent-a-car is Korea's No.1 rental car operator. As of 2025, one in four short-term rental car customers is a foreign visitor, demonstrating the company's proven global service capabilities. The company's expertise has been recognized externally through partnerships with global brand Hertz, and as the only Korean company selected as a "Premier Partner" by travel platform Klook.

On-site, specialized foreign language consultation staff and dedicated service manuals minimize inconvenience for international customers. The official website (www.lotterentacar.net) supports a total of 9 languages including English, Chinese, and Japanese, facilitating smooth processes from reservation through contract management and consultation. Convenient booking is also available through major global partner platforms including Hertz, Booking.com, Klook, Trip.com, Discover Cars, and KKday.

Safety management is thorough. Professional mechanics holding national certifications constantly inspect all vehicles, and the nationwide network enables immediate response in case of accidents or breakdowns. Additionally, comprehensive insurance coverage services and a Collision Damage Waiver (CDW) system are in place to protect customers. Depending on the enrolled program, a zero deductible can be applied, providing an environment where travelers can focus solely on their journey without worry about accidents.

LOTTE rental, stated, "Busan is a world-class tourist destination with distinct charms that differentiate it from Seoul, and serves as a base camp for southern Korea road trips. We will continue to support global customers visiting Busan so they can enjoy the pleasure of travel without concerns about language barriers or safety.

Detailed information about the promotion can be found on LOTTE rent-a-car's English websites and app. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

LOTTE rental is South Korea's leading rental company, providing integrated rental solutions across all fields, including automobiles, office automation equipment and industrial equipment. Its subsidiary, LOTTE rent-a-car, holds the top market share in the domestic rental car industry and offers extensive mobility services to domestic and international customers through over 220 branches nationwide and a global partnership network.

For more information about LOTTE rental, please visit: https://www.lotterental.com/

By PR Newswire

LOTTE rent-a-car

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TagTag:
Lotte Rent-a-Car Busan Busan routes for tourists

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