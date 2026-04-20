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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

State Grid Jiangsu touts 99.996% reliability for businesses

April 20, 2026 | 10:21
(0) user say
The Chinese utility promoted power supply performance and simplified connection processes for foreign investors in Suzhou industrial zones.

MUNICH, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 18th "Taicang Day" event held in Munich, Germany, State Grid Taicang Power Supply Company presented its approach to reliable low-carbon power supply, streamlined grid connection, and renewable energy partnerships, highlighting how grid modernization is supporting international investment in Jiangsu.

Suzhou remains a key hub for foreign investment in eastern China. Within Suzhou, Taicang — often referred to as the "Home of German Companies in China" — hosts more than 560 German-backed firms, helping drive the growth of multiple industrial clusters worth hundreds of billions of yuan.

In Suzhou, State Grid Suzhou Power Supply Company has rolled out 20 "Plug-and-Play" power access demonstration zones, led efforts to raise the low-voltage access standard to 200 kilowatts, and implemented policies extending power infrastructure investment to the customer's property line. Since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period, these moves have saved customers over 10 billion yuan in cumulative grid connection costs. "We've introduced a suite of innovations — including 'Plug-and-Play' power access, shared all-electric infrastructure, and staged power delivery — as part of our commitment to building a world-class electric power business environment," said Cao Jun, Director of the company's Marketing Department. "We will continue expanding renewable energy collaboration while improving service for enterprise customers."

State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power has made targeted and high-impact strides in reliable power supply, streamlined services, and the low-carbon transition, supporting Jiangsu's broader economic development and investment climate.

Built around the low-carbon needs of businesses, the company has established an end-to-end low-carbon energy service system. In 2025, Jiangsu's renewable electricity trading volume exceeded 22 billion kilowatt-hours, while green certificate transactions surpassed 3.5 million. The province also developed China's first internationally certified provincial-level electricity carbon emission factor database and launched a carbon accounting system. A resilient framework is now in place to ensure reliable power supply for businesses — combining a strong backbone transmission network, an intelligent distribution system, smart microgrids, and an integrated information platform. By drawing on the flexibility of source–grid–load–storage integration and deploying live-line maintenance, the company has helped Jiangsu achieve 51 consecutive years without a major blackout. Power supply reliability now stands at 99.996%, equivalent to an average annual outage time of just 0.35 hours per household.

By PR Newswire

State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power

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TagTag:
State Grid Jiangsu Power supply reliability Renewable energy partnerships

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