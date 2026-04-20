TCL Solar advances photovoltaic projects in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Solar made a strong impact at this year's Solar Pakistan exhibition (17th-19th April, at Expo Centre Lahore) by unveiling a range of advanced solar solutions designed to meet the growing demand for low-carbon energy in South Asia and the Middle East.

The new T5 Pro solar module represents a major leap in N-type TOPCon technology, delivering breakthroughs in both conversion efficiency and power output. It is designed to be the new flagship product in the industry, offering enhanced performance and long-term value.

Key Highlights of the T5 Pro:

A unique product design: The T5 Pro specificity remains in its design architecture, with an overlapping tri-cut cell construction. This innovative structure significantly boosts the module's performance, ensuring superior output and higher energy yield.

Product Reliability: The T5 Pro's low-current technology ensures precise temperature control, with hotspot temperatures up to 45°C lower than conventional modules. This reduces the risk of fire hazards and improves overall module longevity. The module has also passed rigorous reliability tests, making it ideal for diverse applications, including commercial rooftops and ground-mounted power stations.

Customer Value: By enhancing energy generation and reducing project lifecycle costs, the T5 Pro provides a high return on investment for both residential and commercial solar applications.

TCL Solar's Lightweight Module: Optimized for C&I Rooftops

TCL Solar's Lightweight Module addresses the specific challenges faced by commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops, particularly in areas with limited load-bearing capacity.

Improved Power Output: Weighing only 5.4 kg/m², these modules generate 3-6% more power compared to traditional TOPCon modules, offering a highly efficient solution for weight-sensitive environments.

Superior Heat Dissipation: The ultra-thin glass design enhances heat dissipation, lowers operating temperatures and reduces overall weight and making the modules ideal for aging rooftops or structures with limited structural integrity.

Building on the momentum at Solar Pakistan 2026, TCL SOLAR and TAIMOOR TRADING CO. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a key step in advancing solar energy solutions. This partnership aims to expand clean power access and drive sustainable development across Pakistan and beyond, with a shared focus on innovation and a low-carbon future.



TCL SOLAR and TAIMOOR TRADING CO. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Focusing on innovation, efficiency, and reduced environmental impact, TCL Solar continues to lead the way in solar technology in Pakistan and across the region, providing solutions that meet today's energy needs while enabling measurable emissions reductions across the energy value chain.

As Pakistan embraces renewable energy, TCL Solar's cutting-edge technologies will help drive the growth of low-carbon energy in South Asia and the Middle East.