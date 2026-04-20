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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Saramonic launches WiTalk9 X wireless intercom system

April 20, 2026 | 11:07
(0) user say
The audio equipment manufacturer introduced a modular communication device for film production and live event teams.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic, a leading brand in audio solutions, announced a 9-Person Modular Full-Duplex Wireless Intercom System WiTalk9 X and the WiTalk9 Base. WiTalk9 X builds upon the success of the WiTalk9 with a focus on lightweight comfort and modular adaptability, introducing unprecedented flexibility and scalability of modern production teams from small to large.

A Closer Look at Saramonic WiTalk9 X
A Closer Look at Saramonic WiTalk9 X

Industry-First Modular Design for Maximum Flexibility

The Saramonic WiTalk9 X sets a new standard for adaptability in wireless intercom systems. Its industry-first modular construction allows users to switch between single-ear, dual-ear, or helmet-ready models, accommodating the diverse needs of different crew roles.

Weighing just 172 grams (6 oz) with battery in its single ear configuration, the WiTalk9 X delivers all-day comfort for demanding production environments. The IPX4-rated, lightweight design allows professionals who wear headsets for extended periods during long shoots or live events to focus on their work.

Intelligible Voice Communication: Saramonic ClearTalk™2.0 Technology and AI Noise Cancellation

Saramonic ClearTalk™2.0 combines the dual-microphone array and Saramonic AI Noise Cancellation. The cardioid main microphone focuses on the speaker's voice, and the omnidirectional secondary mic collects the noise as samples for Saramonic AI Noise cancellation to separate the vocal and noise, ensuring clear and stable voice communication.

Saramonic AI Noise Cancellation is trained by over 700,000 noise samples across 20,000+ hours. Compared to traditional environmental noise cancellation that only handles ambient sounds, it identifies and separates noise in real-time to keep voice clear and stable within team communication, even when multiple crews speak at once in a complex environment.

Efficient Team Work with Dual-Antenna Design and Saramonic WiTalk Wireless Intercom Ecosystem

The WiTalk9 X features both internal and external antennas to continuously monitor signal quality and select the stronger signal. It operates on the 1.9 GHz DECT Technology and offers up to 12 hours battery life with a spare rechargeable lithium battery for quick replacement, enables teams to stay connected within 1,300 ft (400m) - ideal for events, film shoots, and live performances.

Saramonic WiTalk9 X supports a 9-person system without a hub, and can be easily scaled up to 64 users via WiTalk Base, enabling group cascading and remote collaboration with an industry-leading range of up to 700 meters.

Pricing and Availability

The Saramonic WiTalk9 X is available through official stores. For detailed pricing and configuration options, please contact your local Saramonic representative or visit www.saramonic.com.

By PR Newswire

Saramonic

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TagTag:
Saramonic WiTalk9 X wireless

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