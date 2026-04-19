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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asia Pacific road pricing alliance adds new members

April 19, 2026 | 09:55
(0) user say
The regional organization expanded membership supporting electronic toll collection and congestion pricing implementation across markets.

TAIPEI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia-Pacific Road User Charging Alliance welcomed new members during the 2026 International Green and Smart Mobility Forum and the 1st Asia-Pacific Road User Charging Summit held on April 16 in Taipei.

ITS Malaysia and ITS Singapore Joined Asia-Pacific Road User Charging Alliance and witnessed by ITS America, ITS New Zealand, ITS Taiwan, and ITS Thailand
ITS Malaysia and ITS Singapore Joined Asia-Pacific Road User Charging Alliance and witnessed by ITS America, ITS New Zealand, ITS Taiwan, and ITS Thailand

ITS Malaysia and ITS Singapore officially joined the Alliance, expanding regional collaboration on road user charging (RUC) policy development and smart mobility governance across Asia-Pacific.

The Alliance was originally established by ITS Taiwan, ITS Thailand, ITS India, and ITS New Zealand to promote dialogue and cooperation on RUC frameworks, governance models, and pilot programs. With the addition of the new members, the platform now connects a broader network of ITS organizations working to address the future of sustainable transport financing.

The membership ceremony took place during the session "Shaping the Asia Pacific Path for Road User Charging." The signing was conducted on behalf of the Alliance by ITS Taiwan, with founding members ITS Thailand, ITS India, and ITS New Zealand serving as witnesses. ITS America also participated as an international witness to the signing, reflecting growing global interest in regional collaboration on road user charging policy.

"Road user charging is emerging as an important policy instrument as countries respond to declining fuel tax revenues and the transition to e-mobility," said Philip Tseng, Vice President of ITS Taiwan. "The Alliance provides a platform for governments and ITS organizations to exchange experiences and develop future-ready mobility funding frameworks."

"ITS Malaysia joins the Asia-Pacific Road User Charging Alliance to strengthen regional collaboration and contribute to the development of sustainable mobility funding and smart transport governance across Asia-Pacific," said Dato' Sri Ir. Hj. Ismail, President of ITS Malaysia.

"As transport systems become increasingly digital and electrified, regional collaboration is essential for exploring innovative approaches to road user charging and mobility policy," added Howie Sim, President of ITS Singapore.

The Alliance aims to support knowledge exchange, policy dialogue, and cross-border cooperation to advance sustainable road user charging systems across the Asia-Pacific region.

By PR Newswire

Asia Pacific Road User Charging Alliance

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TagTag:
Asia Pacific road pricing alliance ITS Malaysia and ITS Singapore

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