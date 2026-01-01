Velvet flowers blossom as Dragon Boat Festival embraces fashion

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on The Dragon Boat Festival:

Every Dragon Boat Festival, the sound of drums resonates across the rivers as dragon boats race through the waves, which represents a deeply embedded cultural tradition in China. This "dragon boat," though not gliding through waterways, showcases its grandeur vividly at the fingertips, thanks to the intangible heritage craft of velvet flowers.

Velvet flowers, an ancient craft with a history spanning over a millennium, once thrived in cities such as Beijing, Tianjin, Nanjing, and Yangzhou. From the luxurious adornments worn by court concubines in the Tang Dynasty (618-907) to the grassroots decorations donned by commoners in the streets of the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), this art has consistently been a fashionable item for those who pursue beauty.

During significant festivals and wedding ceremonies, velvet flowers are essential auspicious decorations. Upon the Dragon Boat Festival, artisans have skillfully integrated festive elements into their creations. They come in the shapes of evil-dispelling "Five Poisonous Creatures" and lovely zongzi, with each piece carrying profound festive messages.

"Velvet flower" is pronounced similarly to "prosperity" in Chinese. Each velvet flower petal carries the blessings of wealth and wellness. The creation of every velvet flower showcases exquisite craftsmanship, where silk and copper wires undergo a stunning transformation in the artisan's hands.

[Splitting silk] Dyed silk threads are meticulously divided into fine strands;

[Twisting silk over wires] These strands are tightly intertwined with copper wire, endowing them with flexibility and a dynamic form;

[Shaping velvet strips] Scissors dance in the artisan's hands;

[Flattening velvet] Velvet strips are pressed and pinched to shape the petals' delicacy and the majesty of dragon scales;

[Assembling flowers] Finally, the flower is carefully assembled to completion.

Today, blending tradition and innovation, velvet flowers have become a popular fashion. What's the flower adorning the lead female character in historical dramas? Velvet flower! What's the stunning piece on the award ceremony dress at the Beijing Winter Olympics? Also velvet flower. Young artisans are making even bolder attempts, integrating modern fashion elements into this craft. At the Paris Fashion Week, velvet flowers engaged in a crossover collaboration with international luxury brands. The "flower from China" then captured the attention and appreciation of audiences across the world. Who says traditional crafts cannot thrive in the new era? Velvet flowers demonstrate with its popularity that tradition can indeed be trendy.

