Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Velvet flowers blossom as Dragon Boat Festival embraces fashion

January 01, 2026 | 16:20
(0) user say
Traditional festival motifs are being reinterpreted through modern fashion items like velvet hair accessories.

BEIJING, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on The Dragon Boat Festival:

Velvet flowers blossom on Dragon Boat Festival as tradition embraces fashion
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0FJ7T5UIOE

Every Dragon Boat Festival, the sound of drums resonates across the rivers as dragon boats race through the waves, which represents a deeply embedded cultural tradition in China. This "dragon boat," though not gliding through waterways, showcases its grandeur vividly at the fingertips, thanks to the intangible heritage craft of velvet flowers.

Velvet flowers, an ancient craft with a history spanning over a millennium, once thrived in cities such as Beijing, Tianjin, Nanjing, and Yangzhou. From the luxurious adornments worn by court concubines in the Tang Dynasty (618-907) to the grassroots decorations donned by commoners in the streets of the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368-1911), this art has consistently been a fashionable item for those who pursue beauty.

During significant festivals and wedding ceremonies, velvet flowers are essential auspicious decorations. Upon the Dragon Boat Festival, artisans have skillfully integrated festive elements into their creations. They come in the shapes of evil-dispelling "Five Poisonous Creatures" and lovely zongzi, with each piece carrying profound festive messages.

"Velvet flower" is pronounced similarly to "prosperity" in Chinese. Each velvet flower petal carries the blessings of wealth and wellness. The creation of every velvet flower showcases exquisite craftsmanship, where silk and copper wires undergo a stunning transformation in the artisan's hands.

[Splitting silk] Dyed silk threads are meticulously divided into fine strands;

[Twisting silk over wires] These strands are tightly intertwined with copper wire, endowing them with flexibility and a dynamic form;

[Shaping velvet strips] Scissors dance in the artisan's hands;

[Flattening velvet] Velvet strips are pressed and pinched to shape the petals' delicacy and the majesty of dragon scales;

[Assembling flowers] Finally, the flower is carefully assembled to completion.

Today, blending tradition and innovation, velvet flowers have become a popular fashion. What's the flower adorning the lead female character in historical dramas? Velvet flower! What's the stunning piece on the award ceremony dress at the Beijing Winter Olympics? Also velvet flower. Young artisans are making even bolder attempts, integrating modern fashion elements into this craft. At the Paris Fashion Week, velvet flowers engaged in a crossover collaboration with international luxury brands. The "flower from China" then captured the attention and appreciation of audiences across the world. Who says traditional crafts cannot thrive in the new era? Velvet flowers demonstrate with its popularity that tradition can indeed be trendy.

Velvet flowers blossom on Dragon Boat Festival as tradition embraces fashion
http://www.china.org.cn/2025-05/30/content_117903809.shtml

By PR Newswire

China.org.cn

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Dragon Boat Festival Velvet flowers blossom Tradition embraces fashion

Related Contents

Sheraton Saigon gears up for Dragon Boat Festival with sticky rice dumplings

Sheraton Saigon gears up for Dragon Boat Festival with sticky rice dumplings

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

KLMBio accelerates global bone graft market expansion

KLMBio accelerates global bone graft market expansion

China makes progress in natural resource tech from 2021 to 2025

China makes progress in natural resource tech from 2021 to 2025

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Hecto Media launches AI multilingual K culture platform K snapp

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kingkey Smart Agriculture invests in Huibo Robotics for AI frontier

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Kansa's story from livestock to learning

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Pepsi 7UP team with Disney on Zootopia 2 crossover

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020