Sun Group debuts at ITB Asia to promote Phu Quoc MICE

PHU QUOC, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2026 – Sun Group will make its debut at ITB Asia, a leading business-to-business travel trade show in Asia Pacific, from Oct. 21 to 23 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Its 10-booth pavilion will present Phu Quoc, host of APEC 2027, as a destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE). Sun Group will also introduce an integrated travel offer combining its airline, Sun PhuQuoc Airways, seven hotels and hotel clusters, and the Visit Vietnam platform, presented jointly with strategic partner Visa.



Sunset Town in Phu Quoc, part of the leisure and entertainment offer Sun Group is presenting to MICE organizers.

Phu Quoc's MICE offer ahead of APEC 2027

Sun Group will present plans for Phu Quoc's next phase of development, backed by investments in infrastructure, convention facilities and hospitality to serve APEC 2027. The company expects these facilities to support international conferences beyond the event.The island pairs convention venues and accommodation with experiences outside the meeting room, from beachfront gala dinners and island excursions to evening shows and fireworks in Sunset Town and the three-rope cable car to Hon Thom.Sun Group will offer partners flights, accommodation and digital distribution to support multi-destination programs to Vietnam.Sun PhuQuoc Airways links air travel with the group's hotels and attractions. Representatives of seven hotels and hotel clusters in Phu Quoc, Da Nang, Quang Ninh and Hanoi will meet partners: Hilton Onsen Quang Hanh Resort, Novotel Danang Premier Han River, Ba Na Hills Resort by IHG, Rixos Phu Quoc Vietnam, New World Phu Quoc, Moxy & Fairfield Phu Quoc and Ascott Tay Ho.Visa will join Sun Group in introducing Visit Vietnam, a government-endorsed platform developed and operated by Sun Group as part of Vietnam's national digital tourism ecosystem, with support from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the National Data Association. It brings destination information, and travel services together for travelers, and gives international businesses a channel for joint marketing. The joint appearance is part of the comprehensive strategic partnership the two companies signed in September 2026.Sun Group aims to build long-term partnerships in the leisure and MICE segments ahead of APEC 2027.

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