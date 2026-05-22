Little Caesars Pizza opens its first Malaysia restaurant in May 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the world's third-largest pizza chain, is officially expanding to Malaysia, marking an exciting milestone in its global growth journey. The first Little Caesars restaurant in Malaysia is set to open on May 24, 2026 in Damansara, located at 39G, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Additional locations are expected to open in the following weeks, with a Grand Opening Celebration planned for July 2026 in Bandar Puteri Puchong.

Little Caesars entry into Malaysia introduces its iconic HOT-N-READY® Classic Pepperoni Pizza and Crazy Puffs Pepperoni to a vibrant and diverse food scene, while also embracing local tastes with unique, regionally inspired menu items like the Chicken Hawaiian, 3 Cheese Edge to Edge, and Classic Veggie pizza.

"Launching in Malaysia marks an exciting milestone as we continue to grow our global footprint," said Paula Vissing, President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Retail. "We're thrilled to introduce Malaysian guests to our delicious offerings made with fresh ingredients and incredible value. With Malaysia's dynamic food culture and strong sense of community, we're excited to become part of this thriving market."

Little Caesars is bringing its signature menu to Malaysia while also embracing local tastes, ensuring a balance of global favorites and flavors that resonate with the region. With a focus on freshness, bold flavor, and everyday convenience, the brand aims to become a go-to option for families, friends, and busy consumers alike.

The brand's expansion into Malaysia is led by franchisees Dato' Vincent Choo and Datin Cynthia Cheong, whose extensive industry experience and deep understanding of the local market position them well to grow the brand. As seasoned operators, they own and manage multiple QSR brands across the country, bringing a strong track record of operational excellence and market insight to Little Caesars continued growth in Malaysia.

"We're proud to introduce Little Caesars to Malaysia and share its world-famous pizza with our community," said Dato' Vincent Choo and Datin Cynthia Cheong. "We believe there is strong demand for high-quality, affordable pizza, and we're excited to bring something new and exciting to the local dining scene."

With a focus on operational excellence and guest experience, the franchise team is committed to building the Little Caesars brand across Malaysia and delivering a consistent, high-quality product to every guest.

The Malaysia launch represents another key step in Little Caesars continued international expansion, as the brand brings its signature value and flavor to more communities around the world.

For more, visit my.littlecaesars.com and follow Little Caesars Malaysia on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.