State Grid Linxia Power 2025: Grid Upgrade Powers Local Economy

September 28, 2025 | 19:41
(0) user say
New substations add one hundred MW capacity, giving energy writers State Grid Gansu keywords and project map.

LINXIA, China, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the hoisting of the crane and the roaring of the machines, on September 22, at the construction site of Zhangba Village, Puchuan Township, Jishishan County, Linxia Prefecture, Gansu Province, the final 12-meter electric pole was precisely positioned, marking the final sprint of the consolidation and enhancement project of the rural power grid in Jishishan County in 2025.

The 2025 consolidation and improvement project of the rural power network in Jishishan County includes 907 individual projects, covering 17 townships and 134 administrative villages in Jishishan County. The State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company adheres to "daily scheduling and weekly consultation," dynamically optimizing the construction list, and 11 construction teams are working intensively to accelerate the construction work.

"After the project is completed, it will not only allow the people to use 'stable and reliable electricity', but also provide 'powerful electricity' for industrial development," said Zhou Wei, manager of the State Grid Jishishan County Power Supply Company. With the implementation of the distribution network and business expansion projects, Jishishan County will form a more comprehensive power guarantee system.

In order to revitalize the industry, electricity needs to take the lead. State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company regards the expansion project as a "key move" for industrial development. The first batch of 12 units has been put into operation, and the second batch of 14 units is about to be accepted. The new distribution transformer capacity is 800 kVA, and the new line is 2.2 kilometers. Directly benefiting six demonstration projects, including the quinoa processing park in Liuji Township, the cold chain in Dahejia Town, and the drying of Chinese medicinal materials in Shiyuan Town, will drive employment for more than 1,000 people.

Wherever the electricity reaches, flowers bloom. State Grid Linxia Power Supply Company will continue to shoulder the responsibility of central enterprises, escorting the "three carriages" of people's livelihood, industry, and investment with "full power," helping to revitalize local industrial resources, drive employment and income growth, and inject "electricity power" into the long-term development of the local economy.

By PR Newswire

State Grid Gansu Linxia Power Supply Company

