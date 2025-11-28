State Grid Jinchang Gansu achieves direct supply to all residential communities

JINCHANG, China, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, with the completion of power supply renovation for the last 521 households in Phase II of Yongdian Huayuan Community in Hexibao Town, Yongchang County, Jinchang City, Gansu Province, all residential communities in Jinchang have officially achieved direct grid supply. This marks the full completion of the "Four Direct Services" management reform, covering direct power supply, direct meter reading, direct fee collection, and direct customer service.

A non-direct grid supply community refers to a residential area where property management or other intermediate parties are responsible for power supply management and fee collection. For a long time, such communities have generally faced problems such as delayed services and slow fault response. Since 2024, State Grid Gansu Jinchang Power Supply Company has listed the renovation of non-direct supply communities as its top livelihood project. Adhering to the principle of "renovating all that should be renovated and formulating one plan for one community", the company has invested a total of 5.8542 million yuan (approximately $816,000) in renovation and advanced the implementation through coordinated collaboration among multiple departments including marketing and equipment management.

During the renovation process, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has established a linkage mechanism of "government leadership and enterprise implementation". It has urged relevant government departments to issue standards for power supply facilities in newly-built communities, fundamentally preventing the emergence of new problems. To ensure seamless service connection, the company has organized employees to take the initiative to visit residents, earnestly listened to their opinions before and after the renovation, and completed the collection of user information through home visits and online notifications. After the renovation, the company's staff promptly guided residents to use the "Online State Grid" APP to handle business, ensuring that customers' electricity needs are responded to in a timely manner.

Up to now, State Grid Jinchang Power Supply Company has completed the acceptance and renovation of 7 non-direct grid supply communities, benefiting 2,137 households.