Hexagon Cup creates first official padel team circuit

December 18, 2025 | 14:43
The new world series aims to unify the professional padel calendar with a team-based format.

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Cup, the team-based Padel tournament established in 2024 that revolutionised the sport's international landscape, has today announced an historic strategic alliance with 54, the global sport and entertainment agency behind the creation of LIV Golf, and the game's global governing body, International Padel Federation (FIP).

Hexagon Cup, 54 and International Padel Federation unite to create the Hexagon World Series unifying the padel calendar. (Pictured left to right: Gary Davidson - Group Chief Operating Officer, 54; Enrique Buenaventura - Founder, Hexagon Cup; Luigi Carraro - President, FIP)

Under this agreement, 54 will invest and partner with Hexagon Cup to expand and elevate the initial project into its next phase: a new global team circuit, officially named the Hexagon World Series, in what will become the first team Padel series to be delivered under the governance of FIP, fully integrated into the federative padel pyramid.

The agreement positions Hexagon World Series as the sport's official global team circuit, governed by FIP and integrated fully into the official FIP calendar. The Hexagon World Series will expand the revolutionary team-based format of the Hexagon Cup into a series model, adding multiple events per year across new international locations. This expansion will open fresh commercial opportunities for fans, players and partners, while strengthening the overall FIP ecosystem and the Olympic dream alongside existing tours and FIP's governance.

The new circuit will complement Premier Padel, FIP's flagship professional tour for individual pairs, elevating Padel to a new level, whilst creating new value within a fully integrated commercial structure to sit at the top tier of the world's fastest growing sport.

Together, Premier Padel and the Hexagon World Series will form the global professional circuit for elite players: one tour for the world's top pairs, and one groundbreaking teambased competition, both under the governance of FIP.

Details of the new competition format, teams, calendar of events and global host cities will be unveiled in 2026.

54's investment is also the closing of an international financing round for Hexagon Cup, backed by a diverse group of global investors. These include PadelPark India, the British operator Padel Hub, the US-based Padel operator Epic Padel, as well as investment funds and platforms such as Players Fund (United Kingdom) and LinkinFirm (Brazil), alongside other strategic partners from Mexico, Spain, the United States and the Middle East. This multi-regional capital structure reinforces the strength of the project and its position to lead the international expansion of Padel.

Enrique Buenaventura, Founder of Hexagon Cup, said: "This partnership marks a new chapter in the history of padel. Together with 54, FIP and the support of, and fantastic relationship with, Premier Padel, we will build the first truly global team circuit, expanding the vision of the Hexagon Cup and creating something never seen before in our sport. Our mission is to help grow padel worldwide, unlock new commercial opportunities, and contribute decisively to its Olympic journey."

Luigi Carraro, President of FIP, said: "FIP's mission is to develop and grow Padel at every level of the pyramid – from grassroots and amateur participation to elite professional - all around the world. The launch of Hexagon World Series - under the umbrella and governance of FIP and as part of our official international calendar, already including the Cupra FIP Tour and Premier Padel – further enhances, consolidates and stabilizes our ecosystem with the most prestigious competitions in the sport. Together, we will ensure Padel continues to grow with the professionalism, global visibility and collaborative structure – working with all recognized stakeholders within Padel and world sport – driving Padel's long-term success on an international scale."

Gary Davidson, Group Chief Operating Officer, 54, said: "Padel is one of the fastest growing sports globally, and we see an incredible opportunity to help accelerate its professionalisation and global reach. "Teaming up with Hexagon Cup and FIP to create the Hexagon World Series is a natural extension of our commitment to building the world's most exciting sporting properties, molded through modern commercial structures and integrated into the existing ecosystem to deliver the best experiences for athletes and fans, and the best performance for partners and investors."

By PR Newswire

