Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Banking Academy Vantage advance financial education

December 18, 2025 | 14:49
(0) user say
The two entities have formalised a partnership to develop financial literacy programmes in Vietnam.

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Banking Academy of Vietnam (BAV) and Vantage Foundation officially formalised a strategic partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a signing ceremony held at the Banking Academy's headquarters in Hanoi on 16 December. The agreement establishes a collaboration framework to support future educational initiatives, with programme execution planned for 2026.

The ceremony was attended by senior leaders and representatives from both institutions. Representing the Banking Academy of Vietnam were Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Thi Hoang Anh, Acting President; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thanh Phuong, Vice President; Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Viet Dung, Director of the Banking Research Institute; and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Le Ngoc Thang, Head of the Human Resources Department. Vantage Foundation was represented by Mr. Adam Siew, Vice President of Business Development; Mr. Floyd Wang, Chief Representative in Vietnam; and Ms. Monica Wang, Head of Global Projects Department.

The event commenced with a formal reception and introduction of delegates, followed by introductory videos presenting the missions and institutional strengths of both BAV and Vantage. These presentations set the context for a partnership grounded in shared priorities around education, capacity building, and long-term human capital development.

Opening remarks were delivered by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Pham Thi Hoang Anh, who reaffirmed the Banking Academy's commitment to collaboration with international partners to enhance academic quality and practical relevance in financial education. This was followed by remarks from Mr. Adam Siew, who highlighted the growing importance of education in preparing future talent for an increasingly data-driven and technology-enabled financial sector. He noted that education plays a critical role in sustainable development, particularly as artificial intelligence and data analytics reshape financial decision-making.

The highlight of the ceremony was the formal signing of the strategic cooperation agreement, officially confirming the partnership between the two institutions. The MoU outlines areas of collaboration including joint development of educational programmes, mobilisation of international expertise and resources, and coordinated communication efforts to promote the value of financial education.

As an initial programme concept under the partnership framework, BAV and Vantage plan to collaborate on a one-day training titled "Financial Data Analysis and Decision-Making in the Era of AI." The programme is tentatively scheduled for late February to early March 2025 and will be conducted in person at the Banking Academy of Vietnam in Hanoi, with online participation available for other cities. Participants will receive a certificate of completion, and the programme is expected to be rolled out in collaboration with other leading Vietnamese universities.

The ceremony concluded with a symbolic exchange of flowers and commemorative gifts, an official group photo, and networking among representatives. The event serves solely as an official announcement of the strategic partnership and does not involve course delivery, training implementation, or student activities at this stage.

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Banking Academy of Vietnam

The Banking Academy of Vietnam (BAV) is a leading public higher education institution specialising in banking, finance, economics, and business administration. Established under the State Bank of Vietnam, BAV has played a pivotal role in developing the nation's financial and banking workforce. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, applied research, and industry relevance, the Academy serves as a key talent pipeline for Vietnam's public and private financial sectors.

For more information, please visit https://en.hvnh.edu.vn/

By PR Newswire

Vantage Foundation

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Banking Academy Vantage BAV Financial education partnership Financial literacy programmes

Related Contents

BAV - MB Digital Hub: Top-notch digital banking experience for Banking Academy students

BAV - MB Digital Hub: Top-notch digital banking experience for Banking Academy students

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Bioptimus unveils biology world model M Optimus

Bioptimus unveils biology world model M Optimus

IFS announces 2026 conference series dates

IFS announces 2026 conference series dates

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

Sigenergy Mobility House publish charging white paper

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

AZI gets $300 million investment letter from CDIB

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Geumsan Insamju expands overseas via expos

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Marintec China 2025 sets attendance record

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020