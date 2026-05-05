Sonilo generates AI music directly from video, no text prompts

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonilo, a proprietary AI-powered video-to-music platform, is now open to creators, enabling them to generate full-length, production-ready soundtracks directly from video in seconds — with no text prompts, manual editing or music library searches required.

The visual side of content creation has been transformed by AI over the past few years, but music has not kept pace. Most video makers still score their work by searching music libraries, trimming tracks to fit and manually syncing audio to their edit. It is slow, subjective and often the last bottleneck before publication. Music has remained the last unsolved layer in the AI video content stack.

AI music tools have sped up part of that process, but most still start with text input. Users have to describe genre, tempo, mood and duration in words, then hope the result fits. Sonilo skips that step. Creators simply upload a video, and the platform analyzes it and generates a matching soundtrack automatically.

"The information needed to score a video is already inside the video — so why are we still writing prompts?" said Shawn Song, CEO of Sonilo.

Sonilo uses AI-powered emotional detection and dynamic music structuring to read a video's timing, pacing, structure and emotional arc, then generates a matching track. The music adapts to the video, not the other way around.

The platform produces music that automatically matches the exact duration of the input content, with a natural musical ending rather than an abrupt cut or loop. The soundtrack is beat-matched to specific moments and transitions in the video, and aligned to its emotional tone. Generation happens in real time, so creators can begin previewing audio before the full track has rendered.

Rather than producing a single result, Sonilo generates multiple soundtrack variations from the same footage. Filmmakers can compare different styles and choose the version that best fits their project. For further control, they can fine-tune the style, mood, pacing or instruments through text input, or start from a text description entirely.

All output is production-ready and cleared for commercial use with no additional licensing required, whether for social content, ads, product videos or broadcast.

Sonilo is already live on ComfyUI, where it is available as a native node to a community of 4 million users. The platform also provides an API layer, enabling video platforms, creative tools and AI systems to integrate music generation as a native part of their workflow.

"We see music generation becoming a default layer of video creation," said Song. "Every piece of content, at any scale, should be able to have a perfectly aligned soundtrack from the moment it's made. That is what we are building toward. As video generation becomes faster and more automated, the need for real-time, adaptive music has become increasingly critical."