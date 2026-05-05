Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Sonilo generates AI music directly from video, no text prompts

May 05, 2026 | 11:05
(0) user say
Sonilo has developed a new AI music generation method that eliminates text prompts, creating soundtracks directly from video content.

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonilo, a proprietary AI-powered video-to-music platform, is now open to creators, enabling them to generate full-length, production-ready soundtracks directly from video in seconds — with no text prompts, manual editing or music library searches required.

The visual side of content creation has been transformed by AI over the past few years, but music has not kept pace. Most video makers still score their work by searching music libraries, trimming tracks to fit and manually syncing audio to their edit. It is slow, subjective and often the last bottleneck before publication. Music has remained the last unsolved layer in the AI video content stack.

AI music tools have sped up part of that process, but most still start with text input. Users have to describe genre, tempo, mood and duration in words, then hope the result fits. Sonilo skips that step. Creators simply upload a video, and the platform analyzes it and generates a matching soundtrack automatically.

"The information needed to score a video is already inside the video — so why are we still writing prompts?" said Shawn Song, CEO of Sonilo.

Sonilo uses AI-powered emotional detection and dynamic music structuring to read a video's timing, pacing, structure and emotional arc, then generates a matching track. The music adapts to the video, not the other way around.

The platform produces music that automatically matches the exact duration of the input content, with a natural musical ending rather than an abrupt cut or loop. The soundtrack is beat-matched to specific moments and transitions in the video, and aligned to its emotional tone. Generation happens in real time, so creators can begin previewing audio before the full track has rendered.

Rather than producing a single result, Sonilo generates multiple soundtrack variations from the same footage. Filmmakers can compare different styles and choose the version that best fits their project. For further control, they can fine-tune the style, mood, pacing or instruments through text input, or start from a text description entirely.

All output is production-ready and cleared for commercial use with no additional licensing required, whether for social content, ads, product videos or broadcast.

Sonilo is already live on ComfyUI, where it is available as a native node to a community of 4 million users. The platform also provides an API layer, enabling video platforms, creative tools and AI systems to integrate music generation as a native part of their workflow.

"We see music generation becoming a default layer of video creation," said Song. "Every piece of content, at any scale, should be able to have a perfectly aligned soundtrack from the moment it's made. That is what we are building toward. As video generation becomes faster and more automated, the need for real-time, adaptive music has become increasingly critical."

By PR Newswire

Sonilo

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Sonilo music generation method AI music tools

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Blueport Acquisition and SingAuto Inc announce merger

Blueport Acquisition and SingAuto Inc announce merger

JG Summit selects Cognizant for ServiceNow implementation

JG Summit selects Cognizant for ServiceNow implementation

Lee Cowie appointed CEO of accesso® to drive AI strategy

Lee Cowie appointed CEO of accesso® to drive AI strategy

TLX250-Px shows potential in diagnosing diverse kidney cancers

TLX250-Px shows potential in diagnosing diverse kidney cancers

DMALL expands Southeast Asia presence with AI retail platform

DMALL expands Southeast Asia presence with AI retail platform

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Blueport Acquisition and SingAuto Inc announce merger

Blueport Acquisition and SingAuto Inc announce merger

JG Summit selects Cognizant for ServiceNow implementation

JG Summit selects Cognizant for ServiceNow implementation

Lee Cowie appointed CEO of accesso® to drive AI strategy

Lee Cowie appointed CEO of accesso® to drive AI strategy

TLX250-Px shows potential in diagnosing diverse kidney cancers

TLX250-Px shows potential in diagnosing diverse kidney cancers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020