Smartee Denti-Technology Reaches 100,000 Treatment Milestone

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology today released its 2025 annual review, detailing a pivotal year characterized by the worldwide clinical application of its proprietary mandibular repositioning technology, the inauguration of new European infrastructure, and a strategic partnership with the Straumann Group.

The 2025 review highlights Smartee's transition from rapid growth to sustained maturity, underscored by advancements in three key pillars: clinical efficacy, global supply chain capability, and professional education.

Clinical Milestone: Applicating Mandibular Repositioning at Scale

A central achievement of 2025 was the crossing of the 100,000-case threshold for the Smartee GS Mandibular Repositioning technology. This volume represents significant real-world evidence for the efficacy of using clear aligners to treat severe jaw discrepancies, specifically Class II and Class III malocclusions, via mandibular repositioning rather than traditional extraction or surgical mechanics.

Academic recognition of this approach accelerated throughout the year. The Journal of Aligner Orthodontics (JAO) published two separate papers on Smartee's protocols:

Issue 2, 2025: A report by Dr. Xingxing Wang, Smartee Medical Director, on treatment of Class II malocclusion with sagittal-guidance twin block clear aligners (S8-SGTB).

Issue 4, 2025: A research paper titled "Working Mechanism and Clinical Management of Mandibular Advancement Repositioning Technology in Treating Three-Depth Malocclusion in Adult Patients" by Prof. Gang Shen, Smartee GS Chief Scientist, and his orthodontic team, further documenting clinical outcomes.

Operational Expansion and New Partnership

In 2025, Smartee expanded its production capacity to meet growing international demand by launching a new 100,000-square-meter intelligent manufacturing campus. The facility features fully automated production lines enhanced with additional modular capabilities and supports both internal product lines and external partners.

This production capability was validated in October through a strategic partnership with the Straumann Group. Under the agreement, Smartee will provide manufacturing support for Straumann's clear aligner brand, ClearCorrect, in selected EMEA and APAC markets, leveraging its advanced infrastructure to provide customized production solutions while ensuring product consistency.

R&D Breakthroughs: Sleep Appliance & AI Integration

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Smartee diversified its clinical portfolio with two major technological launches aimed at multidisciplinary care and workflow efficiency.

Smartee Sleep Aligners (Oct. 1): Smartee entered the sleep apnea device market with the launch of the Smartee Sleep Aligner series, designed to treat mild-to-moderate Obstructive Sleep Apnea-Hypopnea Syndrome (OSAHS). The series features a patented digital twin-splint locking system for mandibular advancement and an ultra-thin 1mm profile which provides much more comfortable wearing experience than conventional appliances.

Clinical Impact: The device is engineered to expand the oropharyngeal airway by up to 23%. The launch introduced two variations: the SA for standalone sleep therapy, and the SA Plus, which combines airway management with simultaneous orthodontic tooth movement—positioning it as a pioneering dual-action solution.

Smartee Live 3D (Oct. 30): To enhance efficiency in digital treatment planning, Smartee introduced Live 3D, an AI-driven treatment planning tool. By leveraging deep learning algorithms, Live 3D generates initial 3D treatment designs in just 30 minutes. Coupled with Smartee LiveUpdate, this digital ecosystem allows clinicians to move from case upload, treatment plan revision to final approval in less than one hour, significantly accelerating the total production turnaround time.

Global Footprint: Localization in Europe

To support its growing partner base, Smartee established a dedicated UK subsidiary and inaugurated the European Orthodontic Clinical Support Center in Stoke-on-Trent. This center provides region-specific treatment planning and clinical support, ensuring that digital treatment plans align strictly with local medical standards and biomechanical preferences.

Educational Outreach: Bridging Global and Regional Markets

Smartee's commitment to academic exchange remained robust in 2025, with participation in 27 major international congresses (including IDS Cologne and SEDO Spain) and the organization of extensive proprietary training:

Global Tours: The "Smartee GS" mandibular repositioning technology lecture series toured 17 cities worldwide—including Paris, Tokyo, and Rome—training over 11,000 professionals.

China Market: Domestic training programs reached 14,330 participants. Notably, Smartee extended advanced orthodontic education beyond first-tier cities into emerging markets such as Weifang, Lanzhou, and Kunming, fostering ecosystem development in lower-tier regions.

Pediatric Early Orthodontics Focus: Highlighting early intervention, Smartee hosted Pediatric Early Orthodontics and Orofacial Myofunctional Therapy summits in Singapore, Melbourne, and Disneyland® Paris, as well as the International Symposium on Myofunctional Therapy in Shanghai.

Concurrently, Smartee advanced its ESG commitments, implementing solar energy projects projected to reduce CO₂ emissions by 209 tons annually, alongside digital governance systems to enhance employee wellness.