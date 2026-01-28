Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SKG Launches Cloud Logistics Platform in Hong Kong

January 28, 2026 | 12:24
(0) user say
The logistics provider introduced an integrated digital ecosystem designed to support Hong Kong's position as an international financial and supply chain centre through cloud-based solutions.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2026 - Smart Kreate Group Limited (SKG), a strategic partner for cloud logistics transformation, officially announced its establishment. The venture is backed by institutional investors Oceanus Family Office and Caelus Global Strategy Fund SPC. The group, composed of Smart Minds Holdings Limited, Times Express Limited (TEX), and H2N Limited (H2N),was formed through certain transactions completed in August 2025, with key attendees including Carl Chan, Director of SKG, Ben Cheung, Managing Director of TEX, and Jimmy Ling, Managing Director of H2N. The group establishes Hong Kong as a solid base to expand its global integrated cloud logistics services, extending its proven solutions to Southeast Asian markets like Vietnam and Thailand while enhancing support for the distribution sector.

According to Grand View Research, the global cloud logistics market will grow from USD 21.55 billion in 2024 to USD 46.31 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 13.9%. SKG is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth opportunity backed by the group's solid operational capabilities: processing over 500,000 orders monthly, serving more than 310,000 global B2C customers, boasting over 24 years of deep logistics industry expertise and more than 9 years of Software as a Service (SaaS) innovation expertise. Leveraging its robust local and global operational capabilities, SKG has partnered with KEC (Hong Kong) Limited (KEC), aiming to further enhance its SaaS innovation capabilities.

At the core of SKG's strategy is building an integrated cloud logistics ecosystem, which relies on the synergistic integration of its three core brands:

- Smart Minds: A tech-driven SaaS provider specializing in delivery management, real-time fleet visibility, and optimization

- TEX: Tech-driven HK/Macau logistics (B2B/B2C transport, warehousing, manpower)

- H2N: Leading cross-border logistics and consolidation with proprietary technology

This unified ecosystem delivers end-to-end solutions tailored to retail, e-commerce, and F&B sectors, encompassing cloud-based modules for freight forwarding management, warehouse operations, rider performance tracking, and cross-border order coordination. For local enterprises, this translates to enhanced operational efficiency, lower costs, and seamless expansion between local and global markets.

Notably, SKG has entered into a strategic collaboration with KEC, a subsidiary of KLN Logistics Group Limited, an international logistics services provider with headquarters in Hong Kong.

The two entities will co-develop AI-powered logistics SaaS platforms to serve enterprise and SME customers worldwide, leveraging both SKG's strengths in logistics technology, data platforms and AI-driven optimization, and KLN Logistics Group Limited's extensive logistics infrastructure, regional market access capabilities, and rich experience in e-commerce and cross-border logistics. It aims at addressing the needs of customers across all sizes: delivering scalable, customizable solutions for large enterprises and standardized, efficient, technology-enabled logistics capabilities for SMEs.

The group aims to triple its revenue—representing 2 to 3 times growth—over three years and achieve a net profit margin of 15–20%. The group has also laid out a clear plan to list on the Nasdaq. This capital market strategy aligns closely with Hong Kong's positioning as a global financial and logistics hub, leveraging the city as a key capital market platform to support SKG's expansion. Importantly, SKG underscores that its integrated cloud logistics services are globally focused, extending beyond Hong Kong to serve as a springboard for its global expansion strategy.

Chiu Ka Ki, CEO and Director of Smart Kreate Group (SKG), stated: "This merger marks a pivotal milestone in SKG's journey to build a global logistics technology ecosystem. With a focus on data and AI, scalability, and customer-centric innovation, SKG is well-positioned to become a global market leader, delivering sustainable value to partners and investors."

SKG's Hong Kong ecosystem further reinforces its focus on AI and data-driven optimization, utilizing predictive analytics, routing algorithms, and real-time monitoring to address unique logistics challenges in Hong Kong, such as high-density delivery routes and time-sensitive fulfillment requirements. Building on its proven track record in Hong Kong, SKG is well-equipped to extend its integrated solutions encompassing B2B supply chains and B2C last-mile services to Southeast Asia, laying the groundwork for the future expansion of its broader logistics technology offerings. The group's service portfolio supports over 100 globally renowned brands, demonstrating its ability to serve both multinational corporations and local enterprises alike.

SKG Website: https://smartkreategroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By SKG

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SKG hong kong

Related Contents

CSI A500 ETF to Begin Hong Kong Trading

CSI A500 ETF to Begin Hong Kong Trading

UABBHK 2025 Closes with AI-Themed Performance

UABBHK 2025 Closes with AI-Themed Performance

Paul Chan Promotes Hong Kong at Davos Conclusion

Paul Chan Promotes Hong Kong at Davos Conclusion

Hong Kong Banquets Trending Towards Smaller Gatherings

Hong Kong Banquets Trending Towards Smaller Gatherings

Hong Kong Initiative Aims to Restore Ocean Heritage

Hong Kong Initiative Aims to Restore Ocean Heritage

ELSA Speak hits 90 million downloads aids Hong Kong professionals

ELSA Speak hits 90 million downloads aids Hong Kong professionals

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Mobile Legends Expands Esports with Five-Region Structure

Mobile Legends Expands Esports with Five-Region Structure

ONYX to Manage Shama Hub Ladprao Property

ONYX to Manage Shama Hub Ladprao Property

EasySMX Debuts Budget-Friendly S10 Lite Controller

EasySMX Debuts Budget-Friendly S10 Lite Controller

CTF Life Advances Voluntary ESG Reporting

CTF Life Advances Voluntary ESG Reporting

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Nokia Partners with Blaize on Edge AI

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

Yili Maintains Global Top 500 Brand Ranking

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

SHEIN Earns Zero Waste Certification Across 15 Sites

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Korean League Championship Ventures Abroad

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020