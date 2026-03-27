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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Singapore Energy Week 2026 focuses on connected systems

March 27, 2026 | 11:15
(0) user say
The annual conference announced its theme examining energy infrastructure integration and future power solutions for the upcoming event.

SINGAPORE, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Market Authority (EMA) today unveiled "Connecting Energy Systems, Powering Tomorrow" as the theme for the 19th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). Taking place from 26 to 30 October 2026 in Singapore, SIEW 2026 will convene global policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to address critical energy challenges facing the world today.

Addressing urgent energy challenges

2. The Middle East conflict has disrupted global fuel supply chains, leading to significant increases in oil and gas prices. Global electricity demand is also rising at an unprecedented pace, driven by electrification, industrialisation, and the growth of data centres. In addition, there remains the critical need to decarbonise our energy systems to meet climate targets.

3. SIEW 2026 is set to build on the region's momentum in advancing key enablers that ensure secure, reliable and sustainable energy supply for the long term. These include regional grid integration and cross border collaboration. Potential low-carbon solutions such as advanced nuclear technologies, biomethane and geothermal energies, as well as carbon capture utilisation and storage are also set to take centre stage in the discussions.

4. Mr Puah Kok Keong, Chief Executive, EMA, said: "The global disruptions caused by the Middle East conflict highlights the fragility of our current energy supply chains. In this environment, building resilient, interconnected energy systems has become more urgent than ever. As we commemorate EMA's 25th anniversary this year, let us connect with one another today to power our tomorrow at SIEW 2026, and deepen our collaboration and regional cooperation, to build energy systems that are secure, affordable, and sustainable."

Expanded SIEW Summit drives global energy dialogue

5. This year, the SIEW Summit will be expanded into a two-day event. This reflects the growing list of topics and issues in our energy landscape today. The SIEW Summit will now include the Singapore-International Energy Agency (IEA) Forum, which will mark a decade of the country's collaboration with IEA; the Singapore-International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) Forum, which will advance regional renewable energy development; and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at SIEW on advancing nuclear energy readiness.

6. New this year, the Summit will feature two evening receptions, offering delegates dedicated space to connect and build lasting relationships within the global energy community. The week will continue to feature SIEW Energy Insights, SIEW TechTable and Thinktank Roundtables for in-depth discussions on emerging technologies, market developments and policy perspectives.

Special initiatives and global engagement

7. As EMA marks its 25th anniversary, this year's SIEW Energy Showcase will be dedicated to highlighting Singapore's efforts in building a secure and resilient energy system. More information will be made available closer to the event.

8. SIEWConnects will bring the dialogue to key energy hubs in Australia, China, and the United States ahead of the main event, engaging international partners and amplifying global perspectives at the Summit.

Partner events at SIEW 2026

9. Delegates can look forward to a comprehensive range of partner events including the Asia Clean Energy Summit (ACES), Asia Gas Markets Conference, Future of the Grid (FOTG), as well as, Asian Downstream Summit, Asian Refining Technology Conference, and Ammonia & Carbon Capture Asia (ACCA).

10. The FOTG programme will be expanded in 2026 to include a larger exhibition component showcasing grid technologies and emerging solutions, as well as spotlight sessions on data centres, AI applications for grid operations and investment, and regional interconnectivity highlights. EMA and FOTG will jointly organise the 4th ASEAN Energy Regulators Forum. A new Sustainable fuels track, "From green hydrogen to bioenergy and beyond", will also be introduced at ACES.

11. These events will bring together global industry leaders to examine developments across gas and LNG markets, clean energy technologies, and power grid modernisation. Discussions will address energy security, the evolving role of gas in Asia's energy mix, and the growing energy demands of artificial intelligence and data centres.

Join us at SIEW 2026

12. For the latest programme updates and information on SIEW 2026, visit www.siew.gov.sg. Register your interest here to attend the event.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of Singapore International Energy Week 2026.

Visit www.ema.gov.sg

By PR Newswire

Energy Market Authority

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