Global media visits Wuling as SGMW event concludes

BEIJING and LIUZHOU, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, SAIC-GM-Wuling's (SGMW) overseas brand series events for the Beijing Auto Show successfully concluded in Beijing and Liuzhou. Overseas media and renowned automotive influencers from around the world participated in auto show visits, corporate heritage exploration, Intelligent Island-Style Manufacturing factory tours, full-range product test drives, and brand co-creation exchanges. This series of activities gave overseas media, dealers, and users a new and deeper understanding of Global Wuling.

During the Beijing Auto Show, Wuling showcased its new product matrix featuring key models including the Huajing S, Starlight L, and Bingo Pro. The Huajing S, the first flagship large six-seat SUV jointly developed by Wuling and Huawei and equipped with Huawei Qiankun intelligent driving technology, represents the deep strategic collaboration between Wuling and Huawei Qiankun, demonstrating Wuling's pursuit of technological and brand advancement. Notably, SGMW established an overseas exhibition zone for the first time at this Beijing Auto Show, showcasing its determination to accelerate brand and ecosystem globalization.

Subsequently, overseas media and influencers traveled to Liuzhou for an in-depth heritage exploration. At the Baojun Base, they witnessed the world's first Intelligent Island-Style Manufacturing system. This system revolutionizes traditional automotive assembly-line processes, pioneering the third revolution in automobile manufacturing. Its "static + dynamic" flexible island design enables simultaneous production of fifteen vehicle models on one line. Empowered by a full-chain digital platform and AI Excellent Operation Grand Model (EOAI), component assembly precision reaches 0.1 millimeter level with zero misassembly rate and zero quality defects, achieving "consistency across ten thousand miles" and "uniformity across ten thousand vehicles." Overseas guests observed the highly intelligent production process, directly experiencing Wuling's core competitiveness of "manufacturing heritage + intelligent technology," forming a new understanding of "Intelligent Manufacturing in China."

At the Liuzhou Baojun Base vehicle test track, overseas media test-drove core products including the Huajing S, Starlight series, and Bingo series. The right-hand-drive model Darion, with spacious interior, comfortable cabin, and class-exclusive electric sliding door, perfectly meets overseas family needs. The Bingo series redefines urban refined mobility with its retro-fashionable exterior and exquisite interior. Multiple overseas media outlets praised Wuling's practicality, reliability, and design, recognizing its product strength in meeting global mainstream market demands.

Following the test drives, Wuling and global media engaged in deep-level brand co-creation exchanges. Both parties conducted face-to-face dialogues on brand value, product experience, global market trends, and overseas development strategies. Based on regional market characteristics and user needs, they exchanged viewpoints, built consensus, and contributed ideas for Wuling's globalization path. This co-creation established an efficient, transparent, long-term communication bridge, enabling overseas guests to comprehensively understand Wuling's brand vision, manufacturing strength, and long-term commitment.

Through this co-creation, Wuling absorbed first-hand global market insights, clarified localization directions, strengthened partner trust, and laid foundation for continued global market cultivation and high-quality globalization.

SGMW adheres to "Caring Mobility, For Everyone," with cumulative sales exceeding 32 million vehicles—the first Chinese automobile brand to reach this milestone. New energy vehicle sales exceed 3 million, ranking top three globally. Under its globalization strategy, Wuling operates six production bases including Indonesia and India, exporting to 70+ countries and regions with 1.5 million cumulative export sales and ten consecutive years of export growth.

This Beijing Auto Show overseas brand series event showcased Wuling's leap from manufacturing to intelligent manufacturing and its global market determination. Standing at a new starting point of global competition, Wuling establishes trust with an open posture, promotes joint expansion through collaboration, and works with global partners to advance Chinese new energy vehicle standards worldwide. www.wuling.com/en