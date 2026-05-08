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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Frost & Sullivan whitepaper highlights cooling as AI era imperative

May 08, 2026 | 14:41
(0) user say
Frost & Sullivan's new data centre whitepaper highlights cooling as a strategic imperative in the Artificial Intelligence era, addressing critical infrastructure needs for advanced computing

LONDON, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest whitepaper, Strategic Cooling for the AI Era: How Data Centre Cooling Solutions Are Transforming Global Infrastructure, highlights how AI-driven computing demand is fundamentally reshaping the role of cooling within modern data centres.

As AI training, inference workloads, hyperscale cloud expansion, edge computing, and high-performance computing accelerate globally, data centre operators are facing unprecedented thermal stress, rising rack densities, increasing energy consumption, and growing pressure to improve sustainability and operational resilience. Frost & Sullivan finds that cooling is rapidly evolving from a background facilities function into a strategic enabler of performance, scalability, and long-term competitiveness.

The whitepaper explores how organisations are increasingly adopting advanced liquid cooling architectures, direct-to-chip systems, higher-capacity coolant distribution units (CDUs), and next-generation thermal management strategies to support increasingly dense AI infrastructure deployments.

"Cooling is no longer simply a facilities issue - it is becoming central to data centre efficiency, uptime resilience, and sustainable digital growth in the AI era," said Monica Miches, Industrial Advisory Director at Frost & Sullivan. "As AI workloads continue to intensify, operators must rethink cooling not as an operational afterthought, but as a core strategic component of digital infrastructure design."

The analysis highlights several major industry shifts shaping the market. Frost & Sullivan notes growing adoption of liquid cooling and direct-to-chip architectures, alongside rising operational demands created by AI-driven thermal density.

The study also examines the increasing importance of reliability engineering, leak management, and redundancy-by-design, as well as the growing influence of ESG objectives and water stewardship on cooling strategy. Emerging technologies such as two-phase cooling, microchannel architectures, and advanced fluid management approaches are also expected to play an increasingly important role as AI infrastructure scales further over the coming decade.

Frost & Sullivan notes that cooling investment decisions are increasingly tied to broader infrastructure priorities including uptime, energy optimisation, deployment scalability, and sustainability performance.

"As AI infrastructure begins to resemble industrial-scale thermal systems rather than traditional IT environments, the competitive landscape will increasingly favour organisations capable of aligning cooling architecture with long-term operational, financial, and environmental objectives," added Prem Shanmugam, VP and Global Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan.

The whitepaper also outlines emerging growth opportunities across the cooling ecosystem, including CDU-centric reliability packages, advanced monitoring and filtration solutions, two-phase readiness, and integrated thermal management platforms.

Frost & Sullivan's analysis concludes that cooling innovation will become a defining factor in the future competitiveness of hyperscalers, cloud providers, colocation operators, OEMs, and component suppliers as AI-driven infrastructure continues to scale globally.

By PR Newswire

Frost & Sullivan

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TagTag:
Frost & Sullivan whitepaper Data centre cooling Artificial Intelligence era

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