Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Asendia and Singapore Post partner for APAC e-commerce

May 08, 2026 | 14:59
(0) user say
Asendia and Singapore Post formed a strategic partnership to strengthen the Asia-Pacific cross-border e-commerce gateway, enhancing logistics and delivery services in the region

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asendia, the international e-commerce and mail specialist, today announced a strategic partnership with Singapore Post (SingPost), a leading postal and e-commerce logistics provider. The partnership will strengthen cross-border e-commerce logistics capabilities, enhancing delivery performance, scalability and market access for businesses shipping into and out of Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

The partnership reinforces Singapore as a strategic gateway for cross-border e-commerce. With almost 75%[1] of online shoppers in Singapore having purchased from overseas sellers, the country is a key destination for international sellers. It also serves as an important logistics gateway to millions of online shoppers in the APAC region.

Strategic Navigation of the 2026 EU Customs Reform

The partnership is timely as global regulators move to close taxation gaps that previously defined the sector. From 1 July 2026, the European Union will officially abolish the €150 de minimis customs duty exemption[2], introducing a flat €3 customs duty on all low-value imports. These changes, aimed at leveling the playing field for traditional retail, have taken effect in a few countries since March, where authorities have imposed national handling fees. SingPost and Asendia are working to offer Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) solutions to the EU, providing a "frictionless corridor" to help merchants navigate this transition.

"This partnership comes at a critical juncture for global trade. Following the US suspension of de minimis exemptions in August 2025, the upcoming July 2026 EU reform introduces new regulations for exporting businesses to navigate." said Mark Chong, CEO, SingPost. "By extending our cross-border partnerships, we are providing businesses with the support to manage these complexities, ensuring that our customers can maintain access to these markets, minimising the risk of delivery friction or doorstep rejection."

The collaboration builds on Asendia's long-established presence in the region, including its recent establishment of the Singapore Hub operation. International brands and global marketplace sellers on platforms such as Amazon, eBay and Etsy will benefit from more streamlined parcel shipping into Singapore and the wider APAC region.

Through Asendia's international network, SingPost's Singapore-based e-commerce customers gain access to a more diverse, reliable set of options to sell and scale across new markets with delivery capabilities into Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Oceania, supported by a broad ecosystem of last-mile partners. In turn, Asendia's customers benefit from improved access into Singapore, Southeast Asia and the wider APAC corridor via SingPost's infrastructure.

Merchants working with both organisations will gain access to a comprehensive suite of delivery solutions. The core service offerings include Asendia's e-PAQ Home Delivery, e-PAQ Out-of-Home Delivery and e-PAQ Returns.

Lionel Berthe, Head of APAC, Asendia, said: "Asendia's Beyond Borders survey shows that 32% of retailers in APAC cite border delays, customs clearance, and cross‑border returns as key friction points. This partnership directly addresses those challenges, with Singapore as a core focus market, while enabling scalable and cost‑effective cross‑border growth across the wider region."

[1] https://www.citibank.com/tts/docs/CITI_E-COMMERCE_REPORT_V3_Licensed_AA.pdf

[2] https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_26_735

Please visit www.asendia.com

By PR Newswire

Singapore Post

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Asendia Singapore Post APAC e-commerce

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Huawei empowers individuals with all-scenario technologies

Huawei empowers individuals with all-scenario technologies

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Marketing Society and Ekimetrics launch CMO Tension Report

Marketing Society and Ekimetrics launch CMO Tension Report

Citi Investor Day outlines clear path for next growth phase

Citi Investor Day outlines clear path for next growth phase

Entrepreneur Doan Van Binh launches book “From Vietnam to South Pole”

Entrepreneur Doan Van Binh launches book “From Vietnam to South Pole”

DITP unveils "Reimagining Thailand" vision at Cannes

DITP unveils "Reimagining Thailand" vision at Cannes

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020