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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Willog secures Series B-2 investment for supply chain intelligence

May 08, 2026 | 14:34
(0) user say
Willog secured Series B-2 investment to accelerate its global supply chain intelligence platform, leveraging Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technologies for enhanced logistics

SEOUL, South Korea, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Willog, an AIoT-powered supply chain intelligence company led by Co-CEOs Daniel Yun and Ben Bae, announced it has secured Series B-2 investment. The round was backed by seven leading investors, including KB Investment, SGC Partners, Sneakpick Investment, IBK Capital, Re-Investment, Muirwoods Ventures, and Big Basin Capital.

The investment reflects growing confidence in Willog's ability to turn fragmented logistics into AI-enabled decision-making. In less than five years, Willog has reached Series B-2, achieved 7x year-over-year growth in new customers, and maintained a 0% churn rate, demonstrating exceptional product-market fit.

The Logistics Dilemma: Invisible Losses and Accountability
Logistics risks—such as breakage, temperature deviations, and impact damage—often occur in "grey zones" with limited visibility. This makes it difficult for shippers to identify root causes or prevent recurrence. Post-COVID-19, businesses increasingly view logistics visibility not as a convenience, but as a core management risk affecting cost, quality, and resilience. Willog addresses this by turning fragmented supply chain events into actionable data, reducing loss and strengthening accountability.

Advancing Supply Chain Intelligence via AI-Native Decision Making
Willog will use the funding to advance its Predictive AI capabilities. The company is developing features that simulate risks under specific weather and route conditions and recommend optimal packaging and transportation options. By combining real-time condition data with operational context, Willog is building an AI-native framework that supports everything from onsite responses to strategic supply chain decisions.

Turning Real-Time Data into Automation and Action
Through proprietary IoT sensors and AI-powered analysis, Willog collects data on temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and light. This data powers a five-stage intelligence framework:

  1. Visibility
  2. Precision Diagnosis and Alerts
  3. Real-Time Action
  4. Data-Driven Supply Chain Improvement
  5. AI Risk Prediction

Unlike solutions that only monitor shipments in transit, Willog connects warehouse, trucking, ocean, and air logistics on a single data foundation. By developing hardware and software in-house, Willog delivers domain-specific solutions that help customers automate workflows and improve quality control.

Trusted by Global Enterprises
Willog is trusted by over 200 global enterprise customers and has built traction in mission-critical sectors like defense logistics. In 2025, the company received the Presidential Award in Korea and is now expanding its presence in the United States, Singapore, and Japan.

"Logistics remains one of the last industries heavily dependent on manual experience," said Daniel Yun, CEO of Willog. "We are turning invisible events into intelligence and action. This investment allows us to redefine how logistics is managed and scale our vision of supply chain intelligence globally."

By PR Newswire

Willog

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TagTag:
Willog Supply chain intelligence Global expansion

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