Elevoc co-founder DeLiang Wang ranked top 0.05 per cent globally

HONG KONG, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevoc Technology announced that its co-founder, Professor DeLiang Wang, has been recognized in the 2025 ScholarGPS "Highly Ranked Scholars" list, placing him in the top 0.05% of all scholars worldwide. The recognition capped off a remarkable year for Professor Wang, who was earlier awarded the 2025 Neural Networks Pioneer Award by the IEEE Computational Intelligence Society and named to the "2025 World's Top 2% Scientists" list, jointly published by Stanford University and Elsevier.

Dr. Wang is a Presidential Chair Professor at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and a former University Distinguished Scholar at The Ohio State University. He is an elected Fellow of the IEEE, ISCA, and AAIA.

From the "Cocktail Party Problem" to Billion Devices

The Pioneer Award is the highest honor in the field of neural networks and deep learning, and among its past recipients are Geoffrey Hinton and John Hopfield who went on to receive the Nobel Prize, and Andrew Barto, Yoshua Bengio, and Yann LeCun who later won the Turing Award. The award recognizes Professor Wang's foundational contributions to oscillatory correlation theory and his groundbreaking work on speech separation, which revolutionized the way machines perceive human speech.

Professor Wang is widely credited as the first to introduce deep learning to the field of speech separation, offering a highly promising direction towards solving the "Cocktail Party Problem": the challenge of isolating a single voice amid a noisy acoustic environment. His landmark 2017 IEEE Spectrum cover story, "Deep Learning Reinvents the Hearing Aid - IEEE Spectrum," catalyzed a paradigm shift across the global hearing health industry, and inspired the adoption of deep neural networks in cutting-edge hearing aids by Oticon and Phonak, the two largest hearing aid companies in the world.

In 2017, Professor Wang co-founded Elevoc Technology. By 2018, Elevoc had achieved the industry's first commercial implementation of AI-based noise reduction. Today, Elevoc's speech separation solutions are embedded in over one billion consumer devices worldwide — spanning smartphones, earphones, PCs, and smart vehicles — serving global brands including Lenovo, Xiaomi, OPPO, and Li Auto.

Making the World Quieter by Building Hearing Intelligence

The transition from Professor Wang's academic research to large-scale industrial deployment marks a major milestone in the speech processing field. For decades, the field relied on traditional signal processing models that struggled in complex, real-world environments. By introducing deep learning to address the cocktail party problem, Professor Wang's work has brought machines significantly closer to human-level hearing capability.

In the current era of Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative AI, voice has proven to be the most natural and essential interface for human-machine interaction. Whether for the rising wave of AI-native hardware, smart cockpits, or autonomous AI agents, the ability to "hear" in noisy, daily environments is a prerequisite for intelligence. Elevoc's AI speech enhancement technology serves as a critical "sensory filter" for these AI systems — ensuring a high-quality voice input that significantly improves the accuracy of model understanding and execution.

"Professor Wang's work didn't just advance a scientific field — it changed what machines are capable of hearing," said Dr. Xueliang Zhang, CEO of Elevoc. "At Elevoc, we carry forward that pioneering spirit by translating world-class neural network research to transformative engineering. Our mission is to close the gap between how humans communicate and how machines understand. In an increasingly noisy world, we remain committed to helping people and machines hear more clearly — by building hearing intelligence."

For more information, visit www.elevoc.com.