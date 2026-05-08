Sunseeker Robotics unveils X Gen 2 robot mower for North America

NEW YORK, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker Robotics, a leading global smart gardening brand, officially debuted its X Gen 2 robotic lawn mower series at Pepcom's Spring Spectacular at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York, alongside its acclaimed X4 and X9 product lines. The new lineup integrates advanced navigation, Vision AI and intelligent automation to deliver more precise, effortless and enjoyable garden care experiences for North American users.

A Dual-Brand Portfolio for Diverse Lawn Care Needs

Sunseeker Robotics adopts a dual-brand strategy to fully address the diverse needs of North American users. The Sunseeker Elite line serves as the brand's premium portfolio, covering lawns ranging from 0.3 to 6 acres with the new X Gen 2 Series positioned at the core of this high-performance segment. The mass-market Sunseeker line is tailored for everyday residential users. This accessible lineup includes the LiDAR-equipped S4, which has been named a CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree, marking the first time a lawn mower product has received this prestigious industry recognition in the past three years. To expand accessibility across the region, Sunseeker Robotics has also launched its products on major North American retail platforms including the online channels of LOWE'S, Walmart and The Home Depot.

X Gen 2 Series: A Full Upgrade in Precision, Intelligence and Terrain Adaptability

The all-new X Gen 2 Series features tailored models built for distinct yard sizes and performance needs. The X5 Gen 2 features an 8.7-inch single cutting disc, an exclusive edge-trimming micro-blade deck that cuts as close as 1.2 inches to boundaries, and a 60% (30°) climbing capacity for standard residential terrain. In contrast, the X7 Gen 2 and X7 Plus Gen 2, designed for larger yards, upgrade to a 14-inch dual cutting disc for doubled large-area mowing efficiency and a 70% (35°) maximum climbing capacity for complex sloped terrain. These two models also feature Target Height Management, with continuous cutting height adjustment from 0.8 to 4.0 inches, enabling efficient multi-pass mowing for taller grass.

Across the entire X Gen 2 Series, three core upgrades deliver meaningful performance advancements for autonomous lawn care in the North American market.

Upgraded VSLAM 2.0 : Fused with the RTK-powered AONavi™ navigation system and paired with a dedicated Antenna Station, the redesigned Binocular + iToF camera system delivers precise mapping and stable navigation even in dense, RTK-blocked areas. Critically, it sustains 1 full hour of operation in signal-denied environments – delivering 6x the runtime of VSLAM 1.0. The system eliminates the need for buried boundary wires, letting users freely reshape mowing zones, set no-go areas and customize schedules via the app.

10 TOPS High-Performance Chip: The upgraded chip doubles processing power, delivering 10 trillion operations per second for dramatically faster mowing and obstacle avoidance response. Intelligent algorithms auto-calculate the most efficient cutting path, eliminating redundant routes for consistent, efficient performance.

Next-Gen Vision AI 2.0: Upgraded from Vision AI 1.0 with the addition of an iToF camera, Vision AI 2.0 enables reliable day & night operation by combining sharp daytime binocular vision with iToF-enabled night-time perception. Enhanced depth computing supports precise obstacle detection, including floating objects such as trampolines and swings, while improved edge tracking allows for safer, more accurate mowing along boundaries.

In addition, the X Gen 2 Series is built for North America's diverse terrain. The series' proprietary ATC (All-Terrain Conquer) System integrates 3-wheel AWD, front suspension and rear active steering for superior traction on slopes and uneven ground, while remaining gentle on turf. It also features third-generation LORA technology, enabling stable radio communication between the mower and RTK base station without relying on 4G networks.

Justin Novosel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sunseeker North America, Inc., commented: "With the debut of the X Gen 2 Series here in North America, we are redefining what intelligent, hassle-free lawn care means for both commercial properties and modern households. This new series is the culmination of our years of R&D in smart outdoor robotics, merging industry-leading precision engineering, cutting-edge AI technology and intuitive everyday usability, to deliver a truly next-generation lawn care solution built specifically for North American outdoor spaces."

X4: 360° 3D LiDAR for Accessible High-Performance Mowing

Alongside the X Gen 2 Series, the event also showcased the X4, which brings accessible, high-performance mowing to compact yards, with its core competitive edge lying in the industry-leading 360° 3D LiDAR system. This high-resolution LiDAR scans at 6,000 rpm, covers a 360° (horizontal) × 70° (vertical) field of view, and generates up to 210,000 point clouds per second for rich, real-time environmental perception. Complemented by a monocular camera to fill low-angle perception blind spots, the system delivers smarter, safer obstacle avoidance.

Strengthening North American Growth Through Local Partnerships and Leadership

To deepen its localized footprint and emotional connection with North American consumers, Sunseeker Robotics has announced a 3-year partnership with the Philadelphia Phillies. Established in 1883, the Phillies are one of the most historic and recognizable franchises in MLB, with a loyal and far-reaching fan base. The club's core market includes the Greater Philadelphia region, spanning Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware—an important sales market for Sunseeker in North America.

As one of America's four major professional sports, baseball is deeply rooted in local family culture. Its relentless pursuit of precision aligns perfectly with Sunseeker's core strength: centimeter-level positioning accuracy. This capability is also fully embodied by Sunseeker's flagship commercial X9 robotic mower, the recent winner of the prestigious iF Design Award.

To support its aggressive growth strategy in North America, Sunseeker Robotics has also announced two key senior leadership appointments to strengthen its local team, underscoring the brand's deep commitment to the North American market. Dave Luczynski has joined the team as Vice President of Retail Sales and Marketing, while Douglas Suessegger has been appointed Vice President of Commercial Sales and Marketing. The two industry veterans will lead the brand's expansion across retail and commercial channels respectively, driving end-to-end growth in sales, marketing and partner collaboration across the North American region.