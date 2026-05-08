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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Michigan Language Assessment to host symposium on US nursing shortage

May 08, 2026 | 14:27
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Michigan Language Assessment will convene an online symposium on May 13-14, 2026, focusing on global solutions to address the ongoing nursing shortage in the United States

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michigan Language Assessment will host a free, two-day symposium, Global Solutions to the U.S. Nursing Shortage: Policy, Recruitment, and Collaboration, on May 13–14, 2026, bringing together policymakers, state licensing and education authorities, healthcare employers, recruitment agencies, credential evaluation and processing organizations, professional organizations, and a global audience to address an important workforce challenge facing the United States.

The virtual, two-day event will explore strategies for strengthening the U.S. nursing workforce through global collaboration, with a focus on internationally trained nurses and the systems that support their transition into the U.S. healthcare environment.

More than 24 expert panelists from 18 organizations—including government agencies, state Boards of Nursing, healthcare systems, international recruitment partners, and education providers—will share insights on improving nurse recruitment, credentialing, and workforce integration.

Sessions will cover key topics such as:

  • U.S. nursing shortage trends and workforce policy updates
  • Pathways to U.S. nursing licensure for internationally educated nurses
  • Ethical nurse recruitment and global mobility
  • Licensing, credentialing, and immigration bottlenecks
  • State-level workforce needs and shortage areas
  • English language proficiency for healthcare professionals
  • Employer strategies for nurse onboarding, integration, and retention

"As the demand for qualified nurses continues to grow, it is critical that we work across sectors and borders to develop sustainable solutions and identify practical pathways needed to strengthen the U.S. healthcare workforce and patient care in meaningful ways," said Dr. Fernando Fleurquin, special advisor, government relations and education at Michigan Language Assessment.

The symposium is open to a global audience and is relevant for federal and state government authorities, healthcare employers, policymakers, educators, recruiters, and internationally trained nurses seeking to better understand and navigate the U.S. healthcare landscape.

Registration is free and open to the public; advance registration is required. For more information and to register, visit:

https://michiganassessment.org/global-solutions-to-the-u-s-nursing-shortage-michigan-language-assessment-symposium-may-2026/

By PR Newswire

Michigan Language Assessment

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TagTag:
Michigan Language Assessment Nursing shortage solutions U.S. nursing workforce

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