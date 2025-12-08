Payment Options Singapore secures MAS in-principle approval for payment institution licence

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025–, a Singapore-based payment solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence under theThis milestone underscores Payment Options' commitment to supporting Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with simple, secure, and accessible digital payment solutions.If granted the licence, Payment Options Pte Ltd will be authorised to provide three regulated payment services: Merchant Acquisition, Domestic Money Transfer, and Cross-Border Money Transfer. Through these services, the company aims to empower SMEs with a full suite of payment capabilities — from online payment gateways and QR code payments to the upcoming SoftPOS payments technology — enabling merchants to accept digital payments easily and securely."We remain deeply committed to supporting Singapore's SMEs as they grow and compete in an increasingly digital-first economy. Our vision is to position digital payments as a growth enabler — not a challenge — for small businesses", said Aaron Yip, Director of Payment Options Pte Ltd. "Our goal is to make digital transactions seamless, secure, and accessible for every business, regardless of size."Building on this vision, if the licence is granted, Payment Options will continue to work closely with local merchants, financial institutions, and technology partners to enhance payment accessibility and drive innovation across Singapore's SME ecosystem."We reaffirm our commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation, as we contribute to Singapore's ongoing journey toward a secure, inclusive, and cash-lite economy."The IPA granted by the MAS indicates that a licence may be issued upon the fulfilment of specified conditions and provided there are no material adverse developments affecting the applicant. The IPA does not constitute a licence to provide payment services at this stage, and MAS reserves the right to rescind the approval if it deems appropriate.https://www.paymentoptions.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.