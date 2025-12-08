Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Payment Options Singapore secures MAS in-principle approval for payment institution licence

December 08, 2025 | 13:23
(0) user say
Payment Options Singapore has secured in-principle approval from MAS for a Major Payment Institution licence, marking a key milestone for digital payment services.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 December 2025– Payment Options Pte Ltd, a Singapore-based payment solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has received In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a Major Payment Institution (MPI) licence under the Payment Services Act 2019.

This milestone underscores Payment Options' commitment to supporting Singapore's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with simple, secure, and accessible digital payment solutions.

If granted the licence, Payment Options Pte Ltd will be authorised to provide three regulated payment services: Merchant Acquisition, Domestic Money Transfer, and Cross-Border Money Transfer. Through these services, the company aims to empower SMEs with a full suite of payment capabilities — from online payment gateways and QR code payments to the upcoming SoftPOS payments technology — enabling merchants to accept digital payments easily and securely.

"We remain deeply committed to supporting Singapore's SMEs as they grow and compete in an increasingly digital-first economy. Our vision is to position digital payments as a growth enabler — not a challenge — for small businesses", said Aaron Yip, Director of Payment Options Pte Ltd. "Our goal is to make digital transactions seamless, secure, and accessible for every business, regardless of size."

Building on this vision, if the licence is granted, Payment Options will continue to work closely with local merchants, financial institutions, and technology partners to enhance payment accessibility and drive innovation across Singapore's SME ecosystem.

"We reaffirm our commitment to regulatory compliance and innovation, as we contribute to Singapore's ongoing journey toward a secure, inclusive, and cash-lite economy."

The IPA granted by the MAS indicates that a licence may be issued upon the fulfilment of specified conditions and provided there are no material adverse developments affecting the applicant. The IPA does not constitute a licence to provide payment services at this stage, and MAS reserves the right to rescind the approval if it deems appropriate.

https://www.paymentoptions.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Payment Options Pte Ltd

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Payment Options Singapore Payment Options

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

K Wah Group donates additional HK$12.07m for Tai Po recovery

K Wah Group donates additional HK$12.07m for Tai Po recovery

SIM demonstrates how A-Level and polytechnic pathways both offer competitive edge

SIM demonstrates how A-Level and polytechnic pathways both offer competitive edge

SIM is highlighting the true worth of education beyond tuition fees

SIM is highlighting the true worth of education beyond tuition fees

SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence

SIM scholarships champion leadership, resilience and talent beyond academic excellence

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

VIR gathers dealmakers for M&A forum

VIR gathers dealmakers for M&A forum

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

Essential document checklist for SIM applications now available

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

XIXILI reimagines plus-size lingerie in Malaysia

K Wah Group donates additional HK$12.07m for Tai Po recovery

K Wah Group donates additional HK$12.07m for Tai Po recovery

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020