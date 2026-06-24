SIM Global Education aligns programmes with Singapore's fast-changing labour market

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2026 – In a labour market shaped by rapid industry transformation and evolving skills demands, the link between higher education and employment outcomes has become a key consideration for students and families evaluating their education pathways.



In Singapore today, employability is no longer defined by academic achievement alone. Employers are looking for graduates who can apply knowledge in real workplace settings, work across cultures, adapt to new technologies and continue learning as industries evolve. This is especially relevant as Singapore's labour market continues to move towards growth areas such as digitalisation, technology, sustainability, healthcare, business transformation and professional services.



Against this backdrop, Singapore Institute of Management Global Education, or SIM GE, continues to strengthen its role as a private education institution that prepares learners for the demands of today's workplace and the opportunities of tomorrow's economy.



Employability begins with industry relevance

For prospective students, one of the biggest considerations when choosing a higher education pathway is whether their studies will remain relevant by the time they graduate. This is particularly important in a job market where roles are changing quickly and where employers increasingly value both technical capability and transferable workplace skills.



SIM GE addresses this by offering a broad range of academic programmes through partnerships with reputable universities from Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom and the United States. These programmes span disciplines such as business, computing, social sciences, aviation, nursing and other applied fields, giving students access to international curricula while studying in Singapore.



This global education model is particularly relevant for Singapore's open economy. Graduates entering the workforce are expected to understand local business realities while being able to operate in regional and international contexts. By learning from local and international faculty, and studying alongside peers from diverse backgrounds, SIM students are exposed to global perspectives that can support their workplace readiness.



Career support that connects learning to work

Employability also depends on how students translate classroom learning into career action. At SIM GE, career preparation is supported through Career Connect, which provides career workshops, career guidance, résumé reviews, mock interviews, profiling support, internship and job opportunities, as well as career events such as company visits, networking sessions, career talks and fairs.



This structured support is important because many students do not only need a qualification, they also need guidance in understanding industries, articulating their strengths, preparing for interviews and building professional networks. These practical areas can influence how confidently graduates enter the job market.



Through CareerSense, SIM students can also access an integrated online platform to browse and apply for internships, jobs and career events. This helps students take a more proactive approach to career planning while creating a clearer bridge between academic life and employment opportunities.



Real world exposure through internships and traineeships

One of the strongest contributors to graduate employability is exposure to work before graduation. Internships allow students to understand workplace expectations, test their skills in real business scenarios and build confidence before entering full time employment. SIM GE supports this through internships with a range of employers, from SMEs to multinational corporations. Its Work Integrated Learning for Life initiatives and internship related awards further encourage students to gain practical experience and develop holistically across cognitive, interpersonal and applied skills.



For fresh graduates, SIM's Graduate Traineeship Programme provides structured traineeship opportunities across industries, typically lasting three to six months. The programme is designed to help graduates gain hands on experience, build workplace confidence and develop industry relevant capabilities as they transition into full time employment. This emphasis on work exposure responds directly to a key concern among prospective students, which is whether they will be ready for employment after graduation. By combining academic learning with career guidance, internships and traineeships, SIM GE helps students build not only credentials but also workplace familiarity.



The value of practical exposure is reflected in the experience of Keisha Shevila, a SIM-University of Wollongong Computer Science graduate who secured a Software Engineer role before completing her degree. In sharing her journey, she credited Career Connect with helping her better understand the job search process and preparing her "more confidently for entering the workforce".



Building future ready graduates through skills and adaptability

The future of work is increasingly shaped by AI, automation, sustainability and cross functional collaboration. In this environment, students need more than role specific knowledge. They need adaptability, communication skills, critical thinking, creativity, cultural awareness and the confidence to keep learning.



SIM GE's broader student experience supports this development. Beyond academic programmes, students can participate in more than 70 student clubs and co-curricular activities that build leadership, communication and teamwork skills. The EDGE Award, developed in partnership with employers, recognises students' cumulative achievements across their learning journey and encourages a more holistic approach to personal and professional growth.



SIM GE's diverse learning environment also plays an important role. With students from more than 50 nationalities, the campus experience provides opportunities for cultural exchange, collaboration and global awareness. These are qualities that are increasingly valuable in multinational and regional workplaces.



Aligning with Singapore's skills first economy

Singapore's workforce strategy continues to place strong emphasis on skills, lifelong learning and adaptability. National reports and government agencies have highlighted rising demand in areas linked to the digital, green and care economies, as well as the importance of AI literacy and transferable skills. This makes higher education choices more consequential. Prospective students are not simply choosing a programme. They are choosing a platform for long term career resilience.



SIM GE's approach aligns with this direction by combining academic pathways, global university partnerships, employability support, industry exposure and continuous skills development. Its graduate outcomes also reflect this emphasis, with SIM reporting a secured employment rate of 81 per cent based on the Private Education Institution Graduate Employment Survey 2024/2025.



Preparing graduates for Singapore today and tomorrow

Employability in Singapore today is shaped by industry relevance, practical exposure and future ready skills. SIM GE's proposition sits at the intersection of these priorities. For students, this means access to internationally recognised academic pathways, career services, internships, traineeships, employer engagement, student development opportunities and a diverse campus environment. For employers, it means a pool of graduates who have been encouraged to build both knowledge and workplace ready capabilities.



As prospective students consider their higher learning options, the question is no longer only what they can study. It is also how that education will prepare them for the future of work. For SIM GE graduates, the answer lies in an education experience designed not only to support academic achievement but also to develop employable, adaptable and globally minded individuals ready to contribute to Singapore's evolving economy.



References

The SIM Advantage - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/sim-global-education/sim-advantage SIM Career Services - https://www.sim.edu.sg/degrees-diplomas/life-at-sim/career-services Achieving the three "Beyond" at individual, industry and institutional levels: Minister Chan Chun Sing at the inaugural SIM Future of Work Series - https://www.sim.edu.sg/news-events/achieving-the-three-beyonds-at-individual-industry-and-institutional-levels How One International Student Graduated Career-Ready: Keisha Shevila's Journey at SIM - https://www.sim.edu.sg/articles-inspirations/how-one-international-student-graduated-career-ready-keisha-shevila-journey-at-sim Job Vacancies 2025: Labour demand gradually shifting to growth areas as firms adjust hiring plans - https://www.mom.gov.sg/newsroom/press-releases/2026/0320-job-vacancies-report-2025 Opening Address by Ms Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State, Ministry of Education for the Launch of the Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report 2025, Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre - https://www.moe.gov.sg/news/speeches/20250122-opening-address-by-ms-gan-siow-huang-minister-of-state-ministry-of-education-for-the-launch-of-the-skills-demand-for-the-future-economy-report-2025-marina-bay-sands-expo-and-convention-centre SDFE 2025 report - https://jobsandskills.skillsfuture.gov.sg/sdfe-2025

https://www.sim.edu.sg/

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