Sow Fertility advisor Prof. Liona Poon named JESSICA Most Successful Woman 2026

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2026 - Sow Fertility, a Hong Kong-based fertility and family-building benefits platform, congratulates its Medical Advisor, Professor Liona Poon, on being named one of JESSICA's Most Successful Women 2026, an annual recognition celebrating women across Hong Kong and Asia whose leadership is reshaping their industries.



Prof. Poon is a Professor (Clinical) at The Chinese University of Hong Kong's Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and President-Elect of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (ISUOG). She is internationally recognised for co-leading the landmark ASPRE trial, which demonstrated that low-dose aspirin, started early in pregnancy for high-risk women, could reduce preterm preeclampsia by 62%. The findings have since been translated into first-trimester screen-and-prevent protocols now adopted across Hong Kong's public hospitals, extending earlier risk detection and more personalised maternity care to thousands of women each year. In 2024, she founded PregnaSense Co. Limited to advance the clinical application of predictive biomarker research and in 2025, she joined Sow Fertility as their Medical Advisor. In 2026, Prof. Liona Poon received the Croucher Senior Medical Research Fellowship to further her work on multi-omic approaches to pregnancy complications. Her full profile is available on JESSICA's Most Successful Women platform.



"It's a privilege to work alongside such a forward-thinking group dedicated to making fertility, maternity and postnatal care more accessible and evidence-based," said Prof. Liona Poon, Medical Advisor at Sow Fertility. "I'm grateful to contribute and to learn together as we continue advancing women's health."



Empowering Workplaces Through Evidence-Based Care As Medical Advisor to Sow Fertility, Prof. Poon brings clinical depth and research rigour to the company's mission of transforming reproductive health and family-building support in Asia. Sow Fertility partners with corporates and insurers to offer comprehensive and flexible fertility benefit solutions, providing personalised support that helps employees navigate fertility and family-building challenges — fostering a healthier, more productive workforce and a thriving organisation.



"We are grateful to have Prof. Poon's expertise in our work with corporate partners, as we build more fertility- and family-building-friendly workplaces across Hong Kong and Asia," said Dawn Chan, Founder & CEO of Sow Fertility.



A Recognition That Reflects a Shared Mission Prof. Poon's recognition as a JESSICA Most Successful Woman 2026 underscores the strength of the medical and research expertise behind Sow Fertility's platform, as the company continues to expand its footprint with corporate and insurance partners across Hong Kong and the wider Asia region.



https://www.sowfertility.com/

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