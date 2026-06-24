For You Education opens Fo Tan campus targeting Hong Kong talent scheme families

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 June 2026 - As the Hong Kong government's various talent admission schemes continue to deepen, a significant wave of high-achieving elite families has settled in the city. Latest official data from the Labour and Welfare Bureau[1] reveals that more than 410,000 applications have been approved under these admission schemes over the past three years. Among the approved cases, the "Top Talent Pass Scheme" (TTPS), which targets high-income individuals or graduates of top-tier global universities, recorded over 120,000 successful applications. Notably, nearly 40% of approved applicants in Categories B and C graduated with bachelor's degrees from top international universities, possessing strong, insightful mindsets and professional capabilities. This significant intake of highly educated "New Hong Kong" families has enriched the local talent pool while directly accelerating substantial demand for international education and curriculum transitions.

According to the Q2 market trends observation by For You Education, an esteemed tutoring and admissions consulting institution in Hong Kong, TTPS parents demonstrate highly strategic foresight in planning their children's education. Most favor international schools or a "dual-track" pathway via Direct Subsidy Scheme (DSS) schools, triggering an exponential increase in consultation and registration volumes for international examinations such as IB, IGCSE, and A-Level. For You Education identifies three core reasons behind this phenomenon: first, parents view studying abroad as a critical pathway to cultivating a global worldview and expanding horizons; second, international curricula offer rigorous academic depth, allowing students to focus on their strengths and achieve higher academic merit; third, international examinations feature flexible pacing and allow retakes, granting students greater autonomy in their preparation.



Bridging the Dual Gap of "Language and Academic Depth": Comprehensively Enhancing the Support System via "Private Candidate Programs"



When transitioning into the Hong Kong or international education systems, cross-border students often encounter two major hardships: the "language adaptation period" of moving from a Chinese-medium to an all-English teaching environment, and the "systemic differences" in curriculum breadth and depth between mainland and international examinations. Taking International A-Level (IAL) as an example, though it offers fewer subjects than the Mainland National Higher Education Entrance Examination (Gaokao), it requires deeper academic exploration and a higher degree of self-directed study within specific disciplines.



Traditional mainland education focuses heavily on intensive test-drilling, whereas international curricula (such as IB and IAL) emphasise critical thinking and research writing, such as IB's Extended Essay. Unlike the high-stakes Gaokao, which allows students to take the exam only once, international tracks offer greater subject flexibility and an elevated margin for error. For instance, GCE A-Level allows students to choose three to four specific subjects based on their personal strengths for deep focus, while permitting modular retakes, resulting in significantly greater autonomy in preparation.



For You Education observes that many TTPS families discover that, after relocation, their local schools do not offer international curricula such as IB or IAL. Consequently, despite students' willingness to sit, they lack institutional support and resources within their schools. To address this market gap, For You Education has carefully designed its "Private Candidate Programs" to fully support students registering for international public examinations as private candidates. Through comprehensive curriculum structuring and pre-exam coaching, the team helps students overcome institutional barriers and seamlessly transition to top global universities.



Official Opening of Fo Tan Campus: One-on-One and High-Efficiency Group Tutoring Aimed Directly at Return on Investment (ROI) in Education



To better serve newly arrived TTPS families, For You Education announced the official opening of its new branch campus in Fo Tan this quarter. The new campus features upgraded teaching facilities and a centralized team of core professional tutors. Most For You Education tutors possess prestigious international academic backgrounds and extensive cross-border teaching experience, equipping them with a nuanced understanding of the linguistic, psychological, and academic blind spots faced by mainland students transitioning to Hong Kong. Following a comprehensive service upgrade, the center offers an array of solutions encompassing Hong Kong international school admissions, IB tutoring, IGCSE curriculum, and A-Level subject selection.

For You Education opened a new campus in Fo Tan

In response to growing parental expectations regarding the Return on Investment (ROI) of international education, the new Fo Tan campus will prioritize personalized one-on-one and high-efficiency small-group teaching models. Practicing a modern philosophy of "individualized teaching," the tutoring team assists students in precisely selecting subjects aligned with their personality traits and academic strengths (such as guiding suitable students to pivot from DSE to IAL tracks where they can better leverage their core academic capabilities). Over the past few years, the institution has successfully guided numerous cross-border and local students through their academic transition periods, securing placements at top global institutions across the UK, the US, and Hong Kong.



Cultivating Critical Thinking in the AI Era: "Learning Supplement" Rather Than "Replacement"



Global education frameworks are undergoing a paradigm shift, and the rise of AI technology has introduced parental anxiety regarding future academic majors and career landscapes. Addressing these concerns, Terry Lo, the Founder and Director of For You Education, stated:



"In the AI era, the core assessment metrics of international examinations like the IB program are shifting away from pure knowledge transmission toward 'critical thinking' and 'knowledge application'. While consolidating our foundation in traditional academic tutoring, For You Education actively guides students on how to properly leverage advanced AI tools to assist their preparation and enhance learning efficiency. However, AI can never replace a tutor's emotional care, the discovery of a student's unique potential, or intellectual mentorship. We believe that learning to master AI tools to boost personal productivity is vital today, and we look forward to exploring this boundary alongside our students. We aim to utilize technological advantages to shorten students' adaptation phases while maintaining close communication with parents who care about educational cost-effectiveness, ensuring children steadily build adaptability and competitiveness along their admissions journey."



To assist parents in staying up to date with the latest trends in international education, the new Fo Tan campus of For You Education is now open for consultations. Parents are welcome to visit in person or browse online for successful case studies and academic consulting (admissions advice) assessment services, tailoring the optimal breakthrough path for their children's inclusive education.

[1] Source: LCQ9: Enhancing talent admission schemeshttps://www.foryouedu.com.hk/

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