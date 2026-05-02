Shanghai's Putuo district hosts Milan promotional event

MILAN, ITALY - Media OutReach Newswire – 1 May 2026 - As the dynamic interplay of light and shadow along the Putuo District section of Suzhou Creek in Shanghai, known as the "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek," met the artistic atmosphere of Milan Cathedral, a spring dialogue spanning continents opened warmly as part of the "Shanghai in My Mind · Spring Shanghai" pop-up event series in Milan. On April 25, the "Putuo Day" themed event was held at a newsstand in Largo Augusto, Milan. Centered on the theme "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek · Garden of Light," the event offered local residents an immersive experience of the distinctive charm of Shanghai's Putuo District.Centered on the theme of "Garden of Light," the pop-up event blended Putuo's cultural heritage with Milan's artistic aesthetic, transforming the compact newsstand into four themed spaces: the Light of Development, the Light of Vitality, the Light of Warmth and the Light of Craftsmanship. Together, they created a refined and richly layered exhibition of urban aesthetics.The Garden Walk zone conveyed the "Light of Vitality," with artificial greenery recreating the energy of the Suzhou Creek waterfront. Cultural and creative products from the "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek" collection, including sand-art magnets, liquid-motion coasters and custom scarves, added to the lively atmosphere. The Interactive Experience zone embodied the "Light of Warmth," linking stamp collecting, message sharing and film screenings to create a welcoming space where every visitor could take part in the cross-cultural exchange. The Craftsmanship Heritage zone interpreted the "Light of Craftsmanship," featuring century-old Hero pens, intangible cultural heritage bamboo weaving and pieces from the Shanghai Mint, highlighting the brilliance of Eastern craftsmanship through light and shadow. The Light and Shadow Window zone represented the "Light of Development." Warm light passed through suspended golden bookmarks, casting colorful reflections across the walls and floor, echoing the stained-glass windows of Milan Cathedral.At the event, local residents and visitors posed for photos with light-and-shadow bookmarks, wrote heartfelt messages on postcards, and captured joyful moments with instant cameras. They collected commemorative stamps as keepsakes, experienced the elegance of Eastern writing with Hero pens, and watched the VR film "HI, This Is Half Marathon Suzhou Creek" for an immersive introduction to Putuo. The pop-up event transcended barriers of language and distance, bringing the urban charm of Putuo to people in Milan through experiences that were tangible, engaging and memorable.The "Spring Shanghai" themed pop-up was not only a city showcase in Milan, but also a dialogue between two cities across Europe and Asia. To extend the memory of this celebration of light, Putuo has created a "Garden of Light" themed corner at the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Café & Cultural Creative Store, allowing cultural exchanges between the two places to continue to grow.Inside the store, white magnolias and azaleas feature throughout the décor, symbolizing friendship and dialogue between the two cities. Decorative decals inspired by the stained-glass windows of Milan Cathedral cast colorful patterns of light across the floor, creating an aesthetic connection between Shanghai and Milan. Messages from visitors collected during the Milan event, handwritten postcards and instant photos will be displayed in artistic installations, including a corridor of greetings and a light-and-shadow photo wall reflecting a blend of Chinese and Italian culture. Limited-edition light-and-shadow bookmarks and other themed merchandise will also be introduced, while messages written by Shanghai residents in response will be compiled into a collection, creating a two-way bond of mutual goodwill.From Milan to Suzhou Creek, Putuo used light as a bridge to continue the friendship between China and Italy across the two cities, while enabling more people to see and understand the story of "Half Marathon Suzhou Creek."Putuo District is actively participating in China's Yangtze River Delta integration strategy. It supports the development of the Shanghai–Nanjing Industrial Innovation Belt, advances the "one belt, one core, one city" framework, and promotes a vision of a coordinated innovation zone and a high-quality Half Marathon Suzhou Creek area. A digital-driven upgrade of the bulk commodity trade supply chain is currently taking shape. Along the Suzhou Creek waterfront, ecological landscapes are increasingly being transformed into spaces for industrial development. The Zhenru sub-center is speeding up its digital transformation, combining heritage with modern urban functions and integrating cultural and commercial activity. Taopu Smart City is emerging as a hub for R&D and advanced manufacturing, as it moves toward becoming a model for integrated urban-industrial development. Together, these developments are helping drive Putuo's high-quality growth.Industrial growth brings urban vitality, and a vibrant city improves people's quality of life. Building on a solid foundation of high-quality development, Putuo is shaping a livable and business-friendly district defined by energy and human warmth. It is both a hub for sports and an appealing place to live. Major events such as the Suzhou Creek Half Marathon, dragon boat races, the 10km Elite Race and the National Curling Championships showcase the district's dynamism and competitive spirit. Daily life offers a different rhythm. TOP Central Park provides expansive green space, the RV Music Festival draws crowds with live performances, M50 Creative Park remains a center for arts and culture, and Hong Shou Fang blends Shanghai-style charm with the atmosphere of neighborhood street life. Putuo is working to build a district-wide "15-minute community living circle," giving residents convenient access to education, healthcare, eldercare and retail services. It is advancing child-friendly urban development, expanding the silver economy to better serve seniors, and creating homes and support services for the city's builders and frontline workers. Through these efforts, openness, inclusiveness and warmth have become defining features of the district.To learn more about Spring Shanghai and Spring Putuo, please watch the video here: https://youtu.be/196Fmmbrsio.

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